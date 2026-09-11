ReloomVR Redefines Wedding Videography: Couples Can Now Step Back Into Their Wedding Day

A wedding can take months or years to plan and only hours to experience. Couples spend months choosing venues, flowers, music, lighting, menus and details, yet the day itself can pass quickly as they move between ceremonies, photographs, conversations and celebrations.

ReloomVR, a New York immersive capture studio, preserves weddings in 8K 360 degree virtual reality and delivers the finished experience on a ready to play headset.

The studio is built around a simple question: what if a wedding could be revisited as a place rather than watched as a video?

Traditional wedding photography and cinematography remain important parts of how celebrations are documented. ReloomVR is designed to work alongside those services rather than replace them, capturing the whole room so couples can later choose where to look and what moments to revisit.

“You can’t stop time. But you can keep it. VR’s real power was never the footage. It was the feeling, and everything we build starts from that,” said Zvi Goffer, Founder of ReloomVR.

From Storytelling Research to Immersive Memory

ReloomVR was founded by brothers Zvi and Manu, whose interest in storytelling led them to immersive technology and how audiences respond to recorded experiences.

Their early work with Campus VR shaped the company’s perspective that memorable footage is not just about the image, but the feeling of being present within an environment. That insight became foundational to ReloomVR.

The company’s production process preserves the room, people, movement and sound surrounding important events. Rather than limiting viewers to a predetermined frame, 360-degree capture lets them choose where to look.

“Traditional videography decides what fits inside a flat, restricted frame. We capture the entire environment, so when you replay your wedding in the headset, you control where to look. It preserves not just what happened, but how it felt,” said Manu, Co-Founder of ReloomVR.

ReloomVR combines VR cinematography, editing and engineering to preserve both the event and its atmosphere.

What It Means to Step Back Inside

The finished experience gives couples a different relationship with their wedding footage.

Wearing the headset, viewers can return to the ceremony, look toward the person speaking, or turn toward family and friends reacting nearby. During the reception, they can look across the dance floor, toward guests at a table, or toward moments outside the photographer’s or cinematographer’s selected frame.

The experience is edited and chaptered for pacing and accessibility, while the 360-degree environment remains open to explore.

This distinction is central to ReloomVR’s approach. Instead of asking viewers to follow a predetermined sequence of shots, the technology allows them to determine their own point of view within the captured environment.

A ReloomVR client identified the difference simply: “It is like a video on steroids. You feel like you were actually there.”

Designed to Work Alongside Existing Wedding Teams

ReloomVR is an additional layer of wedding documentation, not a replacement for professional photography or traditional cinematography.

The company works alongside existing photo and film teams, and its on site team never directs couples or guests. Most guests never realize the celebration is being captured in 360 degrees.

Its proprietary mobile capture assistant, Aurabot, is designed to move through a celebration while recording immersive footage from perspectives that may not be available to a stationary camera.

ReloomVR has captured celebrations at venues including The Plaza New York, The Pierre New York, Gotham Hall, The Rockleigh, The Breakers Palm Beach, The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Waldorf Astoria and The Edition.

ReloomVR also works alongside event professionals including Mindy Weiss Party Consultants and Norma Cohen Productions. Based in New York, the studio has served clients in prominent cities including New York City, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and is available for weddings anywhere in the United States and Canada, including San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

“As an event designer and planner with over 35 years of experience, I know the value of capturing the emotion, detail and storytelling that make each celebration unique. Working with Reloom VR has completely transformed how I preserve and share my clients’ most cherished experiences,” said Norma Cohen of Norma Cohen Productions in New York.

An Experience Designed for Families Across Distance and Generations

The immersive format also provides a way for people who could not attend an event to experience it afterward.

A grandparent may be unable to travel. A sibling may be living in another country. A friend may have been unable to attend because of circumstances beyond their control.

ReloomVR includes link delivery of the full film with its packages, while additional preloaded headsets can be provided for family members in different locations.

The headsets arrive ready to play, with no setup, and are easy to use for all ages.

“This was such an incredible experience to share with those that couldn’t make it to the actual event. It requires no setup and is so easy to use for all ages. It also gives the bride and groom a chance to not only relive the night, but see and appreciate new moments that sometimes get missed,” said Irene Boujo of Team Mindy Weiss in Los Angeles. And one day, the couple’s own children can attend the wedding their parents were married at, sit where their grandparents sat and hear the toasts as they were given.

The company sees this ability to share an immersive experience as part of the long term value of preserving an event. The recording can remain available for the couple and their family to revisit rather than existing only as a single viewing after the wedding.

ReloomVR Opens 2026 and 2027 Wedding Availability

ReloomVR is currently booking weddings and milestone celebrations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons across the United States and Canada.

The process begins with a free 20-minute consultation. One to two weeks before the event, the team works with the couple and planner to review the timeline and identify key moments.

On event day, VR videographers and Aurabot capture the celebration in 8K 360 degrees. About two weeks later, couples receive a highlight cut and can provide feedback, with revisions available during editing.

The final chaptered VR experience is delivered approximately six to eight weeks after the event on a preloaded headset.

Packages currently begin at $7,500 for The Core and extend to $20,000 for The Legacy. The Core includes seven hours of coverage, two VR videographers and one preloaded headset. The Keepsake includes nine hours of coverage, two VR videographers and one headset, while The Legacy provides full event coverage, three VR videographers and five preloaded headsets.

About ReloomVR

ReloomVR is a New York immersive capture studio focused on preserving weddings, milestone events, live music, hospitality spaces and sporting events through 8K 360 degree virtual reality. Founded by brothers Zvi and Manu, the company combines VR cinematography, editing and engineering to create immersive experiences designed to preserve the environment and atmosphere surrounding significant moments. ReloomVR serves clients across the United States and Canada.

More information is available through the ReloomVR and Wedding VR page . The company can also be found on Instagram , YouTube and Facebook . General inquiries can be directed to info@reloomvr.com.