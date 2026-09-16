Altus Clinical Research Reports Multimillion-Dollar Growth and a Clean FDA Inspection Record

The company was founded by Jessica, a registered nurse with more than 16 years of experience in the life sciences industry, who serves as Founder and CEO. She began her career as a research coordinator before advancing into leadership roles in site operations and regulatory compliance, experience that now shapes how Altus runs its trials. Her clinical background as a registered nurse informs the company’s approach to bridging science, operations, and patient care across every study it takes on.

In an industry where independent sites often compete against larger networks, Altus positions its financial performance as evidence of disciplined growth built on reputation rather than scale. Under Jessica’s leadership, the company has expanded its capabilities across neurology, infectious disease, women’s health , and internal medicine, supporting Phase I through IV clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors. The organization operates as an execution partner for sponsors bringing new therapies through the development pipeline.

The company has passed multiple FDA inspections with no findings, a record it attributes to its quality systems, documentation practices, and adherence to Good Clinical Practice standards . Sponsors evaluating where to place trials often weigh inspection history as part of site selection. Altus describes a clean inspection record as the difference between a study that moves forward and one that stalls, and points to its history as evidence of operational discipline.

Altus has built and mentored a team of more than 14 professionals, and describes its internal culture as one of accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Its systems are structured so that trial execution does not rely on any single individual, with processes designed to maintain consistency and quality across studies regardless of who is running them.

The company also participates in local health initiatives and patient education programs in South Florida, work it describes as part of expanding access to clinical research in the communities it serves. Altus frames this community engagement as connected to its core business rather than separate from it.

Altus states that its mission is to transform lives through research while building a legacy of impact, innovation, and empowerment for the next generation of clinical research leaders . The company says it plans to continue expanding its trial capacity and therapeutic focus in South Florida and beyond.

About Altus Clinical Research

Altus Clinical Research is an independent clinical research organization based in South Florida. Founded by Jessica, a registered nurse and clinical research executive with more than 16 years of experience in the life sciences industry, the company conducts Phase I through IV clinical trials across neurology , infectious disease, women’s health, and internal medicine for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors.