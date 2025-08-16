GPT-4o Returns as OpenAI Develops a ‘Warmer’ GPT-5 Personality

After a turbulent GPT-5 launch, GPT-4o has been restored for ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the change on Tuesday via X, adding that users will receive advance notice before GPT-4o is removed again.

The dropdown menu for paying subscribers now shows GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and o4-mini under “Legacy Models.” Pro users also regain access to GPT-4.5, which Altman said is more expensive to operate due to heavy GPU demands.

Accessing the Models

Subscribers can turn on “Show additional models” in Settings to see all available options. For Plus users, this includes GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and o4-mini. Pro subscribers get the same list plus GPT-4.5.

The decision to restore these models followed an outcry from users who found their preferred tools abruptly removed when GPT-5 rolled out. GPT-5 was intended to be a unified model that could adjust computing power automatically based on prompt complexity. While the idea was to simplify the experience, many felt GPT-4o’s personality was warmer and more engaging, and GPT-5 lacked that charm.

The rollout was further complicated when GPT-5’s “autoswitcher,” which determines when to use more advanced reasoning, failed. Frustrated users on Reddit labeled GPT-5 “horrible” and a “disaster,” prompting OpenAI to reverse course.

Manual or Automatic Model Selection

With the return of legacy models, GPT-5 can now be used in “Auto” mode, switching between “Fast” and “Thinking” as needed, or users can manually pick one of these modes. Altman said the team is also working on a personality update for GPT-5 that will feel warmer but less polarizing than GPT-4o, and he sees more customization as the long-term solution.

What The Author Thinks The GPT-4o controversy shows that AI isn’t only judged by its intelligence — people care how it feels to interact with. Removing a well-liked model without warning erodes trust, even if the replacement is technically more capable. If OpenAI wants lasting loyalty, it needs to give users more say in how their AI sounds, responds, and behaves.

Featured image credit: Aerps via Unsplash

