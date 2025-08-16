DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Technology Americas Latest News Newsbreak

GPT-4o Returns as OpenAI Develops a ‘Warmer’ GPT-5 Personality

ByYasmeeta Oon

Aug 16, 2025

GPT-4o Returns as OpenAI Develops a ‘Warmer’ GPT-5 Personality

After a turbulent GPT-5 launch, GPT-4o has been restored for ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the change on Tuesday via X, adding that users will receive advance notice before GPT-4o is removed again.

The dropdown menu for paying subscribers now shows GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and o4-mini under “Legacy Models.” Pro users also regain access to GPT-4.5, which Altman said is more expensive to operate due to heavy GPU demands.

Accessing the Models

Subscribers can turn on “Show additional models” in Settings to see all available options. For Plus users, this includes GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, and o4-mini. Pro subscribers get the same list plus GPT-4.5.

The decision to restore these models followed an outcry from users who found their preferred tools abruptly removed when GPT-5 rolled out. GPT-5 was intended to be a unified model that could adjust computing power automatically based on prompt complexity. While the idea was to simplify the experience, many felt GPT-4o’s personality was warmer and more engaging, and GPT-5 lacked that charm.

The rollout was further complicated when GPT-5’s “autoswitcher,” which determines when to use more advanced reasoning, failed. Frustrated users on Reddit labeled GPT-5 “horrible” and a “disaster,” prompting OpenAI to reverse course.

Manual or Automatic Model Selection

With the return of legacy models, GPT-5 can now be used in “Auto” mode, switching between “Fast” and “Thinking” as needed, or users can manually pick one of these modes. Altman said the team is also working on a personality update for GPT-5 that will feel warmer but less polarizing than GPT-4o, and he sees more customization as the long-term solution.

What The Author Thinks

The GPT-4o controversy shows that AI isn’t only judged by its intelligence — people care how it feels to interact with. Removing a well-liked model without warning erodes trust, even if the replacement is technically more capable. If OpenAI wants lasting loyalty, it needs to give users more say in how their AI sounds, responds, and behaves.

Featured image credit: Aerps via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Elon Musk to Face OpenAI’s Harassment Allegations in Court
Aug 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
Starlink Replaces Free Pause Mode With $5 Monthly Fee
Aug 15, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Global Immigration Partners PLLC Expands USA E2 Visa Services for International Entrepreneurs
Aug 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801