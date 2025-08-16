Instagram Working on Feature to Help Users Discover Shared Interests

Instagram is working on a feature called “Picks” designed to help users discover shared interests with friends. The Meta-owned platform confirmed that Picks is still an internal prototype and has not been released for public testing.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the feature during development. Screenshots he shared show users selecting their favorite movies, books, TV shows, games, and music — their “Picks.” The app would then highlight overlaps with friends who have chosen the same items.

Purpose of the Feature

While Instagram has not revealed specifics, Picks appears intended to help users connect more personally and spark conversations around mutual likes. This aligns with Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s earlier comments that the platform’s 2025 focus will be on creativity and deeper connections. In January, Mosseri said Instagram would strengthen messaging, make content more interactive, and create more ways to engage with friends.

Some users may see Picks as yet another addition to an already crowded interface. Instagram recently faced backlash over the launch of Instagram Map, with complaints from users who felt the feature was unnecessary. Whether Picks will face similar criticism depends on how it is implemented and received.

As with many in-development features, there is no confirmed timeline — and no guarantee — for a public rollout.

Author’s Opinion While Instagram often clutters its app with experimental features, Picks might be one of the rare additions that actually strengthens user connections. People naturally enjoy finding shared interests, and if Instagram keeps the experience simple and avoids algorithm-driven overcomplication, it could become a genuinely engaging way to interact with friends.

Featured image credit: Kenny Eliason via Unsplash

