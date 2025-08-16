DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Instagram Working on Feature to Help Users Discover Shared Interests

ByHilary Ong

Aug 16, 2025

Instagram Working on Feature to Help Users Discover Shared Interests

Instagram is working on a feature called “Picks” designed to help users discover shared interests with friends. The Meta-owned platform confirmed that Picks is still an internal prototype and has not been released for public testing.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the feature during development. Screenshots he shared show users selecting their favorite movies, books, TV shows, games, and music — their “Picks.” The app would then highlight overlaps with friends who have chosen the same items.

Purpose of the Feature

While Instagram has not revealed specifics, Picks appears intended to help users connect more personally and spark conversations around mutual likes. This aligns with Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s earlier comments that the platform’s 2025 focus will be on creativity and deeper connections. In January, Mosseri said Instagram would strengthen messaging, make content more interactive, and create more ways to engage with friends.

Some users may see Picks as yet another addition to an already crowded interface. Instagram recently faced backlash over the launch of Instagram Map, with complaints from users who felt the feature was unnecessary. Whether Picks will face similar criticism depends on how it is implemented and received.

As with many in-development features, there is no confirmed timeline — and no guarantee — for a public rollout.

Author’s Opinion

While Instagram often clutters its app with experimental features, Picks might be one of the rare additions that actually strengthens user connections. People naturally enjoy finding shared interests, and if Instagram keeps the experience simple and avoids algorithm-driven overcomplication, it could become a genuinely engaging way to interact with friends.

Featured image credit: Kenny Eliason via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Casa Bella Décor Recognized as Best Furniture Store in Texas of 2025
Aug 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
Thrive Health Systems Announces Patient Transformation from Cane to Handstands
Aug 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
Ralph Estep Jr Launches Ask Ralph Media to Help Christians Overcome Financial Shame and Build Wealth
Aug 16, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801