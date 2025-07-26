DMR News

Few Users Click Beyond Google’s ‘AI Overviews’ in Search Results

Jul 26, 2025

New research reveals that only a small percentage of Google users explore beyond the AI-generated summaries that now appear for many searches. These AI Overviews, introduced in 2023 and rebranded last year, seem to reduce further clicking and browsing activity.

The Pew Research Center found that just 8% of users presented with an AI Overview clicked on a search result link, compared with 15% among those shown traditional results without AI summaries. About 26% of users stopped browsing after reading an AI Overview, while 16% ended their sessions after viewing conventional results. Meanwhile, roughly a third continued searching after seeing AI Overviews, slightly less than those presented with traditional results.

Differences in Linked Content Between AI Overviews and Traditional Results

The study tracked 900 users’ web activity during March 2025. It uncovered notable differences in the sources prioritized by AI Overviews versus standard search results. For example, Google’s YouTube appeared more often on the first page of traditional results than within the top AI Overview links. Conversely, Wikipedia was featured more in AI Overviews than in traditional results. Government websites (.gov) also appeared more frequently in AI summaries, while Reddit and news sites had similar visibility across both types of results.

Although most participants encountered AI Overviews, only 18% of their total searches yielded these summaries. AI Overviews were most common for direct informational queries such as who/what/when/why questions.

Google has pushed back against claims that AI Overviews lower traffic to external sites, suggesting user engagement remains balanced despite the presence of AI-generated summaries.

Author’s Opinion

AI summaries make accessing information faster, but they risk fostering passive consumption where users rely on a narrow set of sources. This may limit exposure to diverse viewpoints and weaken critical thinking skills. Search engines must strike a balance—delivering convenience without discouraging deeper exploration.

