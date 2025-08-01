The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Announces the 21st Annual Meeting in Budapest, Hungary

The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) is pleased to announce the 21st Annual OTS Meeting, scheduled for October 19–22, 2025, at the Budapest Congress Center in Budapest, Hungary.

This premier global gathering of the oligonucleotide community is renowned for fostering dynamic, cross-disciplinary dialogue—bringing together leaders in chemistry, delivery, biology, immunology, and clinical medicine to advance the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. This forum fosters deep scientific exchange and sparks new collaborations, which drive innovation and accelerate progress from lab to clinic.

Attendees of the Oligo Meeting will have an unparalleled opportunity for collaborative learning, interactive discussions, and invaluable networking, featuring four immersive days of science, ten expert-led conference sessions, over 900 international participants representing 25 countries and 400+ institutions and organizations, three receptions with poster sessions and over 9 hours of networking, and 35 exhibitors.

The topics and sessions have been thoughtfully crafted by an Organizing Committee comprised of authorities in their fields to create an engaging, inspiring experience rich with in-depth information. Meeting sessions will cover a wide range of cutting-edge topics, including two Chemistry, Mechanism, and Delivery sessions, Advancing Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Towards a New Era of Therapeutics, an Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Education Workshop, DNA/RNA Editing, Rare Diseases, and early and late stage Pre-Clinical and Clinical Sessions.

This year’s Keynote Speaker, Adrian Krainer, Ph.D., is a co-founder and Director of Stoke Therapeutics and the St. Giles Foundation Professor at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. His lab studies the mechanisms and regulation of messenger RNA splicing in human cells, and the role of splicing dysfunction in genetic diseases and cancer. His lab is also engaged in the preclinical development of antisense oligonucleotides and, together with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, developed an antisense drug called nusinersen (Spinraza), which was approved by the FDA in 2016 as the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a neurodegenerative disease that was the leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

OTS is privileged to present the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Brett P. Monia, CEO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., for his significant contributions to the field. His contributions have focused on the medicinal chemistry and mechanisms of action of oligonucleotide-based medicines, as well as the establishment and oversight of numerous preclinical and clinical programs. Programs under Dr. Monia’s direct supervision have resulted in the clinical development of more than forty oligonucleotide-based medicines, in areas as diverse as neurological, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, with six of these medicines achieving global marketing approval. Dr. Monia’s publication record exceeds 250 primary research manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters, and he holds more than 100 patents. ​

In addition to the scientific sessions, the 21st Annual Meeting will feature special events designed to enhance the participant experience, including a dedicated career event, a Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) Lunch Session, dynamic Poster-Fire Sessions, a cultural Walking Tour, and an Evening Cruise on the Danube, offering unique opportunities for engagement and collaboration.

The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society invites all interested parties to join hundreds of experts, leaders, researchers, and academia at the four-day in-person event. Virtual meeting registration is also available for those unable to attend in person. Discounted early registration rates are available through September 19, 2025. Those wishing to attend in person or virtually can learn more and register at 2025oligomeeting.com .

About the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS):

The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering research and development in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Through its annual meetings and other initiatives, OTS provides a platform for scientists and clinicians to collaborate and share knowledge, driving the advancement of novel therapies for a range of diseases.