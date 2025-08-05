JBI Fund 1 Announces Strategic Roll-Up of Independent Agencies

Insurance Stability Meets Strategic Expansion in Niche Market

JBI Fund 1, founded by Joe Bertolino, is gaining traction as a key player in the acquisition of independent insurance agencies across the Western United States. Specializing in the overlooked segment of small, “main street” insurance agencies, JBI Fund 1 employs a focused roll-up strategy to combine and optimize under-the-radar agencies into scalable, high-yield investment assets.

In a landscape increasingly dominated by private equity firms and publicly traded brokerages, JBI Fund 1 takes a distinctive route: acquiring agencies with less than $500,000 in annual revenue—businesses often ignored by institutional investors. These businesses, although modest in size, represent stable, recession-resilient cash flows and long-standing community relationships. This model positions JBI Fund 1 to build a competitive portfolio with favorable acquisition terms and limited direct competition.

“Funds are deployed into a recession-resilient, high barrier ‘boring business’ with very limited competition,” said Founder Joe Bertolino. “These are agencies that have served their communities for decades, and we’re preserving their legacy while optimizing for long-term value.”

Roll-Up Strategy Targets High-Value Exit Multiples

JBI Fund 1’s acquisition methodology leverages the roll-up model, a common strategy in private equity where smaller companies are acquired and integrated to build scale before being sold at a higher valuation. By merging these agencies into a larger consolidated platform, the fund creates a more attractive asset for PE buyers and corporate brokers who are typically interested only in agencies exceeding certain size thresholds.

The lack of institutional attention in this market segment gives JBI Fund 1 a strategic advantage in pricing and negotiation. Sellers benefit from a continuity-first approach, ensuring staff and client relationships are preserved post-acquisition—an often overlooked concern in traditional M&A environments.

Niche Market, Broad Potential

While JBI Fund 1’s acquisition scope is limited geographically to the Western U.S., its market reach is expanding rapidly due to growing demand for succession planning among retiring agency principals. As many baby boomers in the insurance sector seek to exit their businesses without compromising their legacy, JBI Fund 1 offers a well-aligned solution that maintains community trust and maximizes owner exit value.

These smaller agencies, often family-owned and operated, have developed reliable recurring revenue models and deep-rooted customer relationships. Despite their potential, they are frequently passed over in competitive bidding processes. JBI Fund 1’s commitment to this underserved space has helped build an acquisition pipeline designed for both operational stability and future scalability.

Operational Efficiency Through Integration

Post-acquisition, JBI Fund 1 enhances each agency’s efficiency by standardizing core processes such as policy management, customer support, and marketing. This operational unification not only increases margin and profitability but also enables cross-selling opportunities and improves retention.

The firm uses technology selectively to ensure legacy systems transition smoothly, avoiding unnecessary disruption. Additionally, by maintaining original staff wherever possible, client service consistency is retained—a key factor in minimizing attrition after ownership changes.

Addressing a Succession Planning Crisis

A significant portion of JBI Fund 1’s appeal to sellers is its focus on solving the succession planning challenge that plagues the insurance sector. According to industry estimates, nearly 50% of agency owners aged 55 or older do not have a clear exit plan. Many are hesitant to sell to large institutions that may shutter offices or reassign staff. JBI Fund 1 offers a middle-ground approach—preserving the human capital while unlocking the agency’s market value.

This sentiment is echoed across several successful acquisitions, where former owners have transitioned into advisory roles or retired with the peace of mind that their clients and employees remain in capable hands.

Eyes on the Exit: Attracting PE and Corporate Buyers

By assembling a stable of performing, integrated agencies under one umbrella, JBI Fund 1 positions itself as a compelling acquisition target for larger industry players. With institutional buyers showing increased interest in regional roll-ups that have already achieved internal operational consistency, the firm’s strategy aims to capitalize on higher valuation multiples in a 3–5 year exit horizon.

The business model is designed to maximize long-term investor returns by focusing not only on cash flow but also on exit timing and asset optimization. This provides stakeholders with both near-term income and long-term capital appreciation—a balance often missing in traditional buy-and-hold investment vehicles.

About JBI Fund 1

JBI Fund 1 is a privately held investment vehicle focused on acquiring independent insurance agencies across the Western United States. Founded by Joe Bertolino, the fund concentrates on under-$500K revenue agencies that are often overlooked by institutional buyers. JBI Fund 1 offers a strategic roll-up model that ensures continuity for clients and staff while optimizing each acquisition for operational and financial performance. With a deep understanding of the insurance agency landscape, JBI Fund 1 delivers stable, recession-resilient investment opportunities.

