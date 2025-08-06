DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Trump Attacks “Woke” Jaguar Marketing as Company Names New CEO

ByDayne Lee

Aug 6, 2025

Trump Attacks “Woke” Jaguar Marketing as Company Names New CEO

President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) just as the company is undergoing a major rebranding and has named a new chief executive. In a social media post on Monday, Trump stated that JLR was in “absolute turmoil” and that its previous boss had left the firm “in disgrace.” He also called its recent marketing campaign “stupid” and “woke.”

The criticism follows JLR’s announcement that PB Balaji, the finance chief of its parent company Tata Motors, will take over as CEO in November, making him the company’s first Indian CEO. This appointment comes after the retirement of Adrian Mardell, who had been with the company for 35 years. Mardell oversaw controversial decisions, including the removal of Jaguar’s iconic cat logo and a strategic pivot toward electric vehicle production. Despite the backlash, Mardell also led the company to its strongest profits in a decade. JLR stated that his retirement was planned and unrelated to the public outcry.

A Tale of Two Marketing Campaigns

On his Truth Social platform, Trump drew a comparison between Jaguar’s marketing and a viral campaign by the American clothing brand American Eagle. He praised American Eagle’s “HOTTEST’ ad out there,” which featured actress Sydney Sweeney, and noted reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican. In contrast, Trump said, “Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!” He concluded, “Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad.”

The Jaguar ad in question, part of its rebranding effort, showed brightly dressed models in a hot pink desert setting without any cars or the brand’s traditional logo. The clip drew widespread criticism for signaling a significant departure from Jaguar’s established style and target audience.

Challenges Ahead for New Leadership

Balaji will take the helm at a time of major change for the company, including the planned launch of its first all-electric range in 2026. The unveiling of its new electric concept car last year drew mixed reactions, with some praising it as “absolutely stunning” while others dismissed it as “rubbish.”

Like other global automakers, JLR is also contending with the financial impact of the Trump administration’s tariff policies. In July, the company announced plans to cut 500 management jobs in the UK.

What The Author Thinks

President Trump’s direct and public criticism of JLR’s marketing and leadership reflects a new reality for international corporations: their strategic decisions, from branding to product development, are now subject to political commentary that can directly influence public perception. By framing JLR’s rebranding as “woke” and contrasting it with a campaign he favors, Trump is not just offering an opinion; he is leveraging his platform to shape consumer behavior and send a clear message to other companies. This adds a new and unpredictable layer of risk to corporate decision-making, forcing companies to consider not only market trends and consumer preferences but also the potential for political backlash from the highest office.

Featured image credit: Gamereactor UK

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Joshua Banks Launches Zero Percent Impossible Movement to Help Youth and Educators Turn Trauma into Purpose
Aug 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google Removes 58 DEI Groups from Public Funding List
Aug 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Announces New Tariffs on Semiconductors Coming “Next Week or So”
Aug 6, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801