Joshua Banks Launches Zero Percent Impossible Movement to Help Youth and Educators Turn Trauma into Purpose

Joshua Banks’ Journey of Redemption Becomes a National Movement: Zero Percent Impossible – A Story That Defies the Odds

Joshua Banks’ personal story is one of the most remarkable comebacks in modern America. After missing nearly a decade of school due to educational neglect, surviving childhood abuse, and growing up in poverty, he entered high school at age 14 with only a third-grade education.

Despite the odds, Banks rose to become a high school graduate, a two-time state championship athlete, a successful entrepreneur, and a national voice for youth mental health, education reform, and trauma recovery. His journey has become more than a personal triumph—it has sparked a nationwide movement inspiring thousands to believe that healing and success are still possible.

The Birth of Zero Percent Impossible

Zero Percent Impossible is more than a motivational brand—it’s a movement rooted in real-life transformation. Banks founded it to give others the message he once needed to hear: your past doesn’t determine your future. Through his nonprofit, the Graduate Anyways Foundation, Banks delivers school assemblies, teacher support programs, and community-based storytelling events that bring hope into classrooms and conversations.

His core message?“Your trauma is not where the story ends—it’s where purpose begins.”The name Zero Percent Impossible reflects his unshakable belief: no matter the circumstance, change is possible—and purpose is within reach.

Expanding Impact: From Classrooms to Communities

Banks’ work goes far beyond the stage. He has served directly in group homes, juvenile detention centers, and orphanages, often with no budget—just relentless passion. His presence is known for being authentic, deeply personal, and life-giving to those who need it most.

Whether speaking at schools, churches, or national conferences, Banks delivers raw and relevant messages that reach across generations. From young students to overworked educators and even business leaders, his message of resilience resonates wherever he goes.

In addition to speaking, the foundation supports advocacy for youth mental health, suicide prevention, and trauma-informed practices in education. This dual approach—personal storytelling plus systemic change—is at the heart of Zero Percent Impossible’s growing impact.

A Voice That Breaks Through the Noise

What sets Joshua Banks apart is not just what he’s overcome—it’s how he shows up. He’s not reciting theories; he’s lived the pain, the confusion, and the breakthrough. His unique background in both entrepreneurship and mental health allows him to connect with a wide audience in a way that’s deeply relatable.“This isn’t just a speech—it’s a movement,” Banks says. “I’ve lived with fear and doubt. I’ve fed the kids, put them to bed, and been the space they could scream at. Now, I’m here to show others they can rise too.”

His message has echoed far beyond school walls—reaching venues like the NAMI Mental Health Conference and institutions like the University of Oklahoma. With every story he tells, more people realize they’re not alone—and their pain has a purpose.

The Future of Zero Percent Impossible

As Zero Percent Impossible continues to grow, its mission stays grounded: to ignite purpose in those who feel forgotten and to equip educators, students, and families with tools to thrive. The Graduate Anyways Foundation remains at the forefront of this mission, deepening its reach through events, training, and advocacy.

Banks is helping change the national conversation around trauma—not with buzzwords, but with real stories, practical hope, and a vision for what’s possible when someone refuses to give up.

About Joshua Banks and Zero Percent Impossible

Joshua Banks is the founder of Zero Percent Impossible, a national movement helping people overcome trauma and discover their purpose. His nonprofit, The Graduate Anyways Foundation, provides free educational assemblies, mental health support, and community programming focused on healing and resilience. Through his hands-on experience, bold storytelling, and deep compassion, Banks continues to inspire people across the country to believe that their story is far from over.

