Tuff Scentence Announces Relaunch of Iconic Scented Nail Polish with Clean Beauty Formula

The Return of a 90’s Beauty Icon

After nearly three decades, Tuff Scentence Scented Nail Polish is back in the beauty spotlight with a revolutionary new formula. Originally launched in the 1990s, the brand became a sensation for its unique combination of vibrant nail colors and irresistible scents. This summer, founder Lisa Arnbrister Barbash is relaunching the iconic product line, now reformulated in the clean beauty space. The relaunch event was a major success, marked by a lavish launch party at Lake Tahoe with iHeartRadio, where celebrity guests such as Kelly Bensimon and Bachelor Nation stars were thrilled to receive the special launch color, “Lake Tahoe Blue,” infused with wintergreen fragrance.

A Revolutionary Reformulation for Clean Beauty

Tuff Scentence Scented Nail Polish is stepping into a new era with a 7-free formula that eliminates harmful ingredients previously common in nail polish. The new base is free from Dibutyl Phthalate, Formaldehyde, Toluene, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Clean Ethyl Tosylamide, and Xylene. Instead, Tuff Scentence now uses plant-based, organically sourced ingredients for both the nail polish base and its infused fragrances. Small-batch manufacturing ensures premium quality, while added plant-based peptides promote healthy nails, making this a game-changer in the clean beauty space.

A Legacy of Celebrity Endorsements

Since its debut in the 1990s, Tuff Scentence has been adored by many, including celebrities like Alanis Morissette, Kelly Preston, Halle Berry, and Scarlett Johansson. The brand was featured on top media outlets such as Good Morning America, Fox News, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. It was also available in prestigious retailers like Sephora, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Now, the brand is back, not only as a luxury product but as a pioneering force in the clean beauty movement.

New Product Features for Today’s Consumer

The new Tuff Scentence Scented Nail Polishes come in a range of unique, organic fragrances. Fans can choose from scents such as Fresh Pressed Turbinado Sugar and Organic Vanilla Bean, Une Plum Blossom, and many more. The product line also includes a stunning array of colors, including Astral Whisper, Lunar Eclipse, and Polaris’ Halo, designed to keep up with changing fashion trends.

In addition to a fresh formula and colors, each bottle now features an added touch of luxury—a charm attached by organic cotton cording, which can be worn as a bracelet or attached to the nail bed. This detail pays homage to the original Tuff Scentence packaging, which featured a dog tag around the bottle neck.

A Product You Can Feel Good About

Tuff Scentence is not just a beauty product; it’s a wellness-conscious nail polish that embraces the values of clean beauty. The brand now uses a 7-free formulation, and the fragrances used are organically grown, ensuring that users enjoy a non-toxic, healthy experience. As a bonus, the drying time of the new formula is fast, typically taking only about three minutes, with the scent lingering for up to three days.

Founder Lisa Arnbrister Barbash, who first came up with the idea for scented nail polish after seeing her daughter play with a scented marker, couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the brand back to the market with a focus on wellness and clean beauty. “It just feels like the right time to relaunch,” she says, acknowledging the growing trend of consumers seeking healthier alternatives in the beauty industry.

A Timely Launch in the Clean Beauty Movement

With the increasing demand for non-toxic beauty products, Tuff Scentence’s relaunch couldn’t have come at a better time. The new formulation reflects a shift toward cleaner, healthier options, in line with the growing clean beauty movement. The products’ combination of vibrant colors and sophisticated scents, paired with their non-toxic base, provides a unique and sustainable alternative for the modern consumer. The fact that the brand uses organically sourced ingredients is also a notable feature, offering a rare, high-quality product in the clean beauty space.

The New Era of Tuff Scentence

Tuff Scentence is redefining what it means to be a luxury beauty product in the clean beauty world. The small-batch, organic nail polishes offer a healthier way to enjoy gorgeous nails without compromising on aesthetics or safety. Lisa Arnbrister Barbash’s commitment to creating a product that is both aesthetically pleasing and health-conscious ensures that Tuff Scentence stands out among its competition.

Available now for $18 per bottle, Tuff Scentence Scented Nail Polish can be purchased at TuffScentence.com.

About Tuff Scentence Scented Nail Polish

Tuff Scentence Scented Nail Polish was originally launched in the 1990s, creating a new wave in the beauty industry with its vibrant colors and signature scents. It was founded by Lisa Arnbrister Barbash, who had the idea after watching her daughter paint her nails with a scented marker. Today, Tuff Scentence is back, reformulated with a clean, non-toxic base and infused with organic fragrances. It continues to set trends and has found its place in the clean beauty movement.

