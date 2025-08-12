Galilee Green Announces Continued Global Success Amidst Challenging Times

A Resilient Olive Oil and Honey Company During Challenging Times

Galilee Green, a premium provider of extra virgin olive oil and raw natural honey from Israel, has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of ongoing challenges. Over the past two years, with disruptions in international travel and supply chains, Galilee Green has continued to maintain its operations with only minor delays, ensuring that global customers continue to receive the high-quality products they rely on.

Founded by Rabbi Shmuel Veffer in the Galilee, the company has always been about more than just selling products. It is about creating a meaningful connection to the Land of Israel and offering a taste of the region’s blessings to supporters worldwide. Despite the region’s challenges, Galilee Green has successfully continued to provide its finest olive oil and honey to loyal customers across the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe, Singapore, and Australia.

The Galilee Green Story: From Olive Groves to Global Kitchens

Galilee Green’s story began with a simple vision: to share the flavors of Israel with the world. Rabbi Shmuel Veffer and his community in Yavne’el, a village in the Galilee, began harvesting olives and producing their own olive oil. This experience deepened their connection to the land and inspired them to bring the products of Israel to people who support the country but may never have the opportunity to visit.

“We realized that by producing olive oil and honey in the Galilee, we were fulfilling a dream to share the blessings of our land,” said Rabbi Shmuel Veffer. “We wanted to offer our supporters a direct link to Israel, so they could feel connected to the place and its people.”

Galilee Green’s extra virgin olive oil is made from Barnea olives, a variety known for its exceptional polyphenol content and health benefits. The company’s raw natural honey is harvested by Israeli bees, providing a pure and authentic taste that has won over customers worldwide.

Overcoming Obstacles: Galilee Green’s Dedication During Challenging Times

While the region has faced significant challenges, Galilee Green has remained dedicated to serving customers around the world. Even with disruptions to international travel, the company’s operations have continued with only minor delays in shipments. The loyalty of its customers and the dedication of the Galilee Green team have been key to the company’s continued success.

“Our customers’ support during these times has been incredibly humbling,” said Veffer. “It’s not just about buying olive oil and honey. It’s about supporting a small business that values the importance of connection and shared values.”

Galilee Green’s Premium Products: A Taste of Israel in Every Drop

Galilee Green’s cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil is renowned for its smoothness and mild flavor, followed by a slight tang that indicates its purity. Made from Barnea olives, this olive oil offers numerous health benefits thanks to its high polyphenol content. It is perfect for a wide range of culinary uses, from salad dressings and dips to baking.

In addition to its olive oil, Galilee Green offers raw natural honey that is harvested by bees from the pristine landscapes of Israel. Known for its purity and rich sweetness, the honey is a favorite among customers who seek high-quality, unprocessed products.

A Family of Supporters: Connecting with Israel

What sets Galilee Green apart is the sense of community it has built with its customers. Many of its supporters see themselves as part of the Galilee Green family, sharing in the company’s mission to connect people with the beauty and blessings of Israel. Through regular updates, customers receive not only recipes and health tips but also insights into the country’s culture and current events, deepening their connection to the land.

“I felt like I was part of something bigger when I received my package. It was more than just olive oil – it was a connection to Israel,” shared Karen Petryk, a customer from Toronto.

The Future of Galilee Green

Looking ahead, Galilee Green remains committed to providing premium olive oil and honey while continuing to support local farmers and the Israeli economy. Rabbi Shmuel Veffer and his team are excited to continue growing the Galilee Green family, sharing the blessings of Israel with customers across the world.

“We are proud of the community we’ve built and the connections we’ve made,” said Veffer. “Our products carry a piece of Israel with them, and that’s something we cherish deeply.”

About Galilee Green

Galilee Green is an Israel-based company that provides premium, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil and raw natural honey. Founded by Rabbi Shmuel Veffer, the company is committed to offering the best of Israel’s natural products while building a global community of supporters who are passionate about connecting with the land and its people. All products are certified kosher and adhere to the highest standards of quality.

