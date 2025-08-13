Getai.cc Announces Launch of Platform for Contact Centre Leaders

Revolutionizing Contact Centres: The Birth of getai.cc

In a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries worldwide, the launch of getai.cc marks a significant milestone in empowering contact centre leaders to navigate this change. Founded by Werner Tenten, a former AI company co-founder, getai.cc is designed as a positive, human-centric platform that supports industry professionals with the necessary tools, resources, and community to excel in an AI-driven environment.

As AI technology disrupts traditional contact centre models, the industry faces both challenges and opportunities. getai.cc aims to bridge the gap by providing insightful analysis, actionable resources, and a network for contact centre leaders to ensure their teams are prepared for the ongoing AI revolution.

A Vision for Empowerment and Real-World Impact

The launch of getai.cc comes at a pivotal time in the contact centre industry. As AI technology automates tasks traditionally handled by human agents, the sector faces an uncertain future. However, similar to previous industrial revolutions, technological advancements open the door to new job roles, functions, and opportunities for professional growth.

Werner Tenten, who co-founded Genii AI & Analytics, witnessed firsthand the impact of AI on the workforce. This experience inspired him to create getai.cc, a platform committed to helping contact centre leaders understand and integrate AI responsibly, while ensuring the human element remains central to operations.

“AI has the potential to enhance the human experience in contact centres, but responsible integration is key,” said Werner Tenten, Founder & Publisher of getai.cc. “At getai.cc, our goal is to provide leaders with the resources to stay ahead of AI developments while empowering their teams to thrive alongside this technology.”

Moving Beyond One-Off Learning: Continuous Education in AI

In an industry where change occurs rapidly, traditional learning models that offer static, one-time training sessions become outdated quickly. getai.cc distinguishes itself by offering continuous learning opportunities that adapt to the evolving landscape of AI in contact centres. This ongoing education ensures that leaders and their teams have access to real-time insights, expert opinions, and practical applications that keep them ahead of the curve.

Unlike other platforms, getai.cc’s approach focuses on practical, real-world applications rather than abstract theories or outdated training. This commitment to continuous learning and responsible AI integration ensures contact centre leaders are equipped to lead their teams effectively in the era of generative AI.

A Human-Centric Focus on AI Integration

While AI promises significant advancements in operational efficiency, it is critical to ensure that the human element of contact centres is not lost in the process. getai.cc focuses on responsible AI implementation that enhances human interactions, ensuring agents are empowered to do what they do best while AI handles repetitive tasks.

The platform emphasizes the importance of balancing technological integration with human-centric values, helping contact centre leaders develop a strategic vision that combines the benefits of AI with the strengths of their workforce. By providing ongoing resources and community support, getai.cc aims to foster a collaborative environment where contact centre leaders can grow together.

Building a Strong Community for Long-Term Success

Beyond being a resource hub, getai.cc fosters a community where contact centre leaders can engage, share experiences, and collaborate to overcome the challenges presented by AI. This sense of community is essential for staying competitive in the evolving AI landscape.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded into business operations, the platform offers leaders the opportunity to stay connected with others in the industry, ensuring they are never alone in their efforts to integrate AI responsibly. Through networking and the exchange of best practices, getai.cc enables leaders to learn from each other while staying informed about the latest advancements in AI technology.

About getai.cc

Founded in August 2025, getai.cc is an independent publication and media platform dedicated to sharing insightful analysis, positive news, and actionable resources for contact centre professionals navigating the intersection of AI and human experience. With a focus on responsible AI integration, the platform aims to empower contact centre leaders to advance their businesses and careers in a world where AI plays an increasingly significant role.

