As U.S. Reading Scores Plummet, Alive Studios Zoo Delivers a Proven 3D Tech Solution for Our Early Literacy Crisis

As national assessments reveal a deepening crisis in early reading proficiency, with only about one-third of our 4th-grade students reading at grade level, Alive Studios Zoo has developed a revolutionary, science-backed solution. Most resources designed to address our reading crisis are currently directed at 3rd and 4th graders for intervention and reading recovery, but Alive Studios embraces how crucial it is to establish solid reading skills at the Pre-K and Kindergarten level, before they become a dismal statistic.

For over a decade, Alive Studios Zoo has been quietly transforming learning for Pre-K and Kindergarten students, including English Language Learners and minority groups, through its patented 3D Augmented Reality (AR) technology and zoo-themed supplemental curricula.

Alejandro Mainetto, former Deputy CIO for NYC DOE and Disney tech leader, calls Alive Studios Zoo “the best-kept secret in EdTech,” highlighting its power to transform early learning through joyful, multisensory experiences. “Having worked for Disney for many years, I can tell you that for children, this is magical. Their tools are designed especially for Pre-K and early elementary students, making learning fun, visual, and unforgettable.”

Alive Studios Zoo uniquely harnesses a child’s natural fascination with animals to foster levels of interest and active participation that are almost unmatched. Its innovative supplemental resources bring 26 zoo animals to life in classrooms using AR technology, creating an immersive experience that dramatically increases curiosity and engagement while establishing foundational literacy and math outcomes.

The Power of 3D Augmented Reality: Science-Backed Engagement

Alive Studios Zoo is not the only advocate for 3D AR tech in classrooms; independent research from around the world consistently highlights its profound impact on early education. One study concluded that “the AR technology is effective in maintaining a high level of motivation and engagement among preschool children.” This sustained engagement is critical for young learners to build essential skills.

The cornerstone of the platform is Letters alive , a supplemental learning experience designed to establish foundational literacy skills. By incorporating zoo animals as the central theme, the program makes learning a joyful and unforgettable adventure. The company has since added Math alive , which uses the same 26 zoo animals to teach foundational math skills, along with colorful classroom rugs and student journals that come alive in 3D with a free mobile app.

Introducing the Interactive Zoo Panel: Plug-and-Play Impact

One of the latest innovations from Alive Studios Zoo is the Interactive Zoo Panel , a 55” touchscreen Android Panel preloaded with all of Alive Studios Zoo’s award-winning literacy and math content. This allows early educators to simply plug it in and immediately begin transforming their classrooms like an appliance. This new addition also includes 6 Zoo Crew Apps for letter sounds, rhyming stories, and more, designed to be intuitive for teachers and effortlessly engaging for students.

A Proven Solution to the National Education Crisis

The growing crisis in early reading and math proficiency in the United States demands effective, scalable solutions. Academic struggles that aren’t addressed in these early years can lead to long-term educational challenges. Alive Studios Zoo directly addresses this by targeting Pre-K and Kindergarten students who desperately need to build those early foundations for later learning successes.

Independent Research and Case Studies have consistently shown significant improvements in reading and math outcomes for students who use the platform, with particularly strong gains observed among English Language Learners and minority students. By providing a brain-based approach to learning, Alive Studios Zoo helps children retain more information, participate more actively, and develop a love of learning that lasts long after the lesson is over.

Call to Action for Media, Educators, and School Leaders

Despite its proven effectiveness and over a decade of success, Alive Studios Zoo remains somewhat of a hidden gem in early education. We urge news networks, school leaders, curriculum directors, and educators to explore the transformative benefits of integrating this 3D AR technology into classrooms nationwide.

“Alive Studios Zoo has the power to transform classrooms. It’s one of the most effective, engaging, and impactful educational experiences,” said Cynthia Kaye, CEO of Alive Studios. “If you’re on a mission to improve early literacy and math skills and to dramatically increase student engagement, we invite you to see the magic in action .”

The platform’s versatility and appliance-like ease of use make it an ideal choice for districts looking to engage students in an interactive, educational experience that builds strong foundations in early childhood learning and addresses the critical needs of our nation’s students.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Early Childhood Education

As Alive Studios Zoo continues to make a difference in classrooms, the company remains focused on expanding its reach and making a lasting impact on early education. Its vision for the future is clear: “The future of education is interactive, immersive, and fun. We are just getting started, and we can’t wait to see how our platform will continue to shape the future of early childhood education,” added Kaye.

About Alive Studios Zoo

Alive Studios Zoo is a leading innovator in early childhood education, dedicated to transforming learning environments for Pre-K and Kindergarten students. The company’s supplemental resources use a patented 3D Augmented Reality technology to create an interactive and immersive, zoo-themed learning experience. With a focus on early learners, Alive Studios Zoo combines a child’s love and curiosity of animals with literacy and math instruction to help establish essential skills in a fun, engaging, and science-backed way. The company’s mission is to empower educators with the resources and tools they need to create meaningful learning experiences that address critical academic needs.

Media Contact:

L.A. Ricketson

Chief Creative Officer, Alive Studios Zoo

Phone: 678-404-7473

Email: la@alivestudiosco.com

Website: www.AliveStudiosZoo.com

Facebook: Alive Studios Zoo

Instagram: @AliveStudiosZoo

YouTube: Alive Studios Zoo