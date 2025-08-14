Chantale C. Nyonka Releases Award-Winning Memoir, On My Way Back to Yesterday: A Journey to Authenticity

Chantale C. Nyonka Launches Award-Winning Memoir to Inspire Men and Women to Rediscover Their Authenticity and Overcome Self-Doubt

Chantale C. Nyonka, an award-winning author, speaker, and Mindset Transition Coach, is proud to announce the release of her transformative memoir, On My Way Back to Yesterday: A Journey to Authenticity, now available on Amazon. This deeply moving and inspirational book chronicles Chantale’s remarkable journey from a challenging childhood in Cameroon to her current life in the United States as a nurse and mindset transition coach. With its empowering message, this memoir resonates not only with women, but with men and women alike who are seeking to break free from self-limiting beliefs and step into their true potential.

Chantale’s memoir is both a personal reflection and a powerful guide to overcoming the constraints of societal limitations. On My Way Back to Yesterday offers readers a roadmap for rediscovering authenticity, embracing self-worth, and cultivating confidence. Through her own life experiences, Chantale helps readers transform their mindset and reclaim the power they hold within.

“This memoir isn’t just about my story; it’s about inspiring people—particularly mission-driven women—to embark on their own journey of overcoming, rediscovery, and stepping into their true purpose,” says Chantale. “It’s never too late to rewrite your story and embrace the life you deserve.”

A Journey of Resilience, Faith, and Transformation

In On My Way Back to Yesterday, Chantale takes readers on a journey through her childhood in a small town in Cameroon, where societal limitations and personal hardships shaped her early years. Despite facing traumatic experiences and the weight of cultural expectations, her unwavering determination fueled her path toward self-discovery and healing. As she transitioned to life in the United States, she encountered loneliness, cultural dislocation, and financial struggles, yet she found purpose and resilience in her work as a nurse.

The pivotal turning point in Chantale’s life came during a life-changing homecoming trip to Cameroon, where a vivid dream catalyzed her shift in perspective. This transformation, rooted in faith and introspection, gave Chantale a renewed sense of purpose that ultimately led her to become a Mindset Transition Coach, helping others break free from their limitations and achieve their fullest potential.

“Each of us has the capacity for transformation,” Chantale explains. “This book is about shifting your mindset, letting go of old narratives, and stepping into the person you were always meant to be.”

An Award-Winning Memoir with a Message of Hope

On My Way Back to Yesterday has been widely recognized for its powerful storytelling and motivational message. Readers have praised the memoir for its authenticity and the way it offers actionable advice for overcoming challenges and embracing a life of fulfillment. The book has quickly become a must-read for those who are seeking inspiration to break free from the constraints of their past and embrace their true selves.

“The feedback I’ve received from readers has been incredibly rewarding,” says Chantale. “Women and men alike have shared how my story helped them realize their own strength and potential. I hope this book continues to inspire readers to believe in themselves and their ability to achieve more than they ever imagined.”

A Continued Legacy of Coaching and Mentorship

As a Mindset Transition Coach, Chantale has spent years guiding individuals through life’s transitions, focusing on building self-esteem, confidence, and resilience. This memoir is an extension of her coaching work, offering a deeper look into her personal journey while providing practical tools for others seeking to make lasting change in their lives. The coaching approach she employs is grounded in the mindset transformation she details in her book, making On My Way Back to Yesterday a valuable resource for those ready to step into their true potential.

About Chantale C. Nyonka

Chantale C. Nyonka is an award-winning author, speaker, and Mindset Transition Coach with over a decade of experience in nursing and personal development. Through her memoir On My Way Back to Yesterday: A Journey to Authenticity, Chantale empowers men and women to overcome self-limiting beliefs and reclaim their personal power. As a Mindset Transition Coach, she guides individuals through life transitions, focusing on self-worth, confidence, and success. Chantale’s mission is to help people live lives filled with purpose, authenticity, and fulfillment.

For more information or to purchase On My Way Back to Yesterday, visit Amazon .

