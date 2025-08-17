Apple Eyes AI-Powered Smart Home Takeover With Robotics

With the iPhone 17 expected in early September, Apple rumors are ramping up — but when Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman weighs in, it’s worth paying attention. According to Gurman, Apple is preparing a major push into the smart home market, with products such as AI-powered smart speakers, security cameras, and even a robot.

Before imaginations run wild, Gurman describes this as a “tabletop robot” — essentially an iPad mounted on a movable limb. The concept is positioned as a virtual companion, potentially serving as the centerpiece of Apple’s renewed AI ambitions.

The AI Behind Apple’s Next Smart Home Phase

These new products would feature a more conversational, AI-enhanced Siri capable of natural back-and-forth dialogue and task completion. Multiple reports have noted that Apple’s attempts to create such an AI-powered Siri have faced significant challenges, with the company lagging behind competitors in generative AI development.

While rivals like Google, Meta, and OpenAI are rolling out advanced models, Apple’s AI presence is currently limited to its Apple Intelligence features on select devices. Instead of debuting its own model in iOS 26, Apple will reportedly integrate OpenAI’s GPT-5 into its ecosystem.

Target Launch Window

Bloomberg’s report suggests Apple is “plotting its artificial intelligence comeback,” with the tabletop robot and other smart home devices potentially arriving in 2027.

Apple already has some presence in the smart home space via the Apple TV and HomePod, but Amazon and Google dominate the category. However, Apple’s strong brand loyalty, ecosystem integration, and product design expertise could help it compete — provided it overcomes the slow start in AI.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s robot concept sounds like a mix of novelty and ambition, but history shows that consumers can be hesitant toward AI devices in the home. Trust, privacy, and real usefulness will be bigger hurdles than the technology itself. If the product feels like a gimmick, it could flop regardless of Apple’s design polish — but if it nails utility and integrates seamlessly into daily life, it might just redefine what people expect from home assistants.

Featured image credit: Michał Kubalczyk via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.