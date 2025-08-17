Melania Trump Threatens $1B Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden Over Epstein Allegation

First Lady Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for more than $1 billion after he alleged that she was introduced to her husband by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers representing the first lady, who married President Donald Trump in 2005, described the allegation as false, defamatory, and damaging.

Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, made the claim earlier this month during an interview and has refused to retract it despite legal warnings. He defended his statement again on Thursday, showing no indication that he would apologize.

Donald Trump has acknowledged knowing Epstein in the past but has said their friendship ended in the early 2000s after a dispute over employees at Trump’s Florida golf club. In their legal letter, Melania Trump’s lawyers demanded that Biden retract his statement and issue a public apology or face legal action seeking over $1 billion in damages.

The letter stated that the first lady had suffered severe financial and reputational harm from the repeated claim. It also accused Biden of having a pattern of using other people’s names for personal benefit and making this allegation simply to draw attention to himself.

Biden’s Statements and Media Involvement

During an interview with filmmaker Andrew Callaghan, Biden suggested that unreleased documents related to Epstein would implicate President Trump, saying Epstein introduced Melania to him. The first lady’s legal team pointed out that this statement was partially linked to journalist Michael Wolff, whose work has been critical of the president.

A separate media outlet, the Daily Beast, published an article earlier this month claiming Melania Trump had connections to associates of both Epstein and Donald Trump before meeting her husband. The outlet later removed the article after receiving a legal challenge from the first lady’s attorney, stating that the story’s contents and framing were inaccurate.

When asked during an interview with Channel 5 if he would apologize, Biden responded that it was “not going to happen.” He characterized the threat of legal action as a distraction, adding that if a lawsuit were filed, he would welcome the opportunity to question both Trumps under oath.

There is no evidence to support the claim that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to her husband. The legal letter from the first lady’s attorneys asserts that Biden’s statements are based on an article that has since been removed and discredited.

The First Lady’s Relationship with Donald Trump

According to a January 2016 profile in Harper’s Bazaar, Melania Trump met Donald Trump in November 1998 at a party hosted by a modeling agency founder. She reportedly declined to give him her phone number at first because he was with another woman at the event. Donald Trump had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, by then, finalizing their divorce in 1999. He was previously married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1990.

The legal threat against Biden comes as calls grow for the release of Epstein-related documents, often referred to as the “Epstein files.” Before returning to office, President Trump stated he would release the records if re-elected, but in July, the FBI and Justice Department said no incriminating client list existed.

Melania Trump’s attorney has confirmed that her legal team is pursuing immediate retractions and apologies from any individual or outlet repeating what they consider to be malicious falsehoods. The BBC has reached out to Hunter Biden’s legal representatives for comment.

Author’s Opinion This fight between the first lady and Hunter Biden isn’t just about one disputed claim—it’s part of a bigger, ongoing political war where personal attacks are often used as weapons. The lawsuit threat shows how high the stakes are when accusations touch on both personal reputation and public image, especially involving a figure as polarizing as Jeffrey Epstein. In an environment this charged, it’s unlikely either side will back down quickly, meaning this could turn into a prolonged and highly public legal battle.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

