Benjamin Windle Announces New Book How to Read and Study the Bible for Yourself

Meet the Pastor Leading a New Bible Revival in America

Benjamin Windle isn’t a household name—yet. But nearly eight million people have already watched his How to Read the Bible video series on the YouVersion Bible app. Now, with the release of his new book, How to Read & Study the Bible for Yourself, Windle is leading one of the most significant and fast-growing faith movements in the United States: Bible Revival.

A former senior pastor with over two decades of experience, Windle is known for bridging generational divides and making Scripture deeply accessible in an age of confusion, distraction, and deconstruction. His passion is simple but urgent—to help people not just believe the Bible, but actually read it for themselves.

The release of the book marks a major milestone in the broader Bible Revival campaign—a 30-day, church-wide initiative that is now spreading through churches, Christian schools, families, and even businesses. The campaign centers around Windle’s book and offers a comprehensive set of tools: sermon outlines, small group discussion guides, Bible reading plans, and leadership coaching.

“Biblical illiteracy isn’t just a church problem—it’s a cultural crisis,” Windle says. “We can’t expect spiritual maturity without Scripture. This is a return to roots. Not nostalgia, but necessity.”

What makes Windle’s approach different is his combination of research, clarity, and cultural relevance. He speaks the language of a generation shaped by streaming content, short attention spans, and spiritual disconnection—and yet he points them toward something ancient, enduring, and real.

A Call to Bible Revival in America

Highlights of the Bible Revival campaign under Windle’s leadership:

Nearly 8 million views of his How to Read the Bible videos on the YouVersion Bible app

A bestselling new book that equips everyday people—not just pastors—to engage the Bible

Churches reporting up to 23% increases in attendance and engagement during the 30-day campaign

A growing network of pastors, educators, and leaders adopting the initiative in multiple settings

A cross-generational focus, especially reaching Gen Z and Millennials

Benjamin Windle is not trying to start a trend. He’s trying to spark a transformation. His call is clear: stop outsourcing discipleship. Equip people to open the Bible, understand it, and encounter God for themselves.

Windle, who has more than two decades of experience as a pastor, author, and speaker, has been recognized for his insight into the challenges facing the next generation of Christians. His new book offers readers a chance to engage more deeply with Scripture and experience a personal transformation.

The call to action embedded in the book is clear: Windle believes the key to reviving the American church is for individuals to take ownership of their faith and begin reading and studying the Bible for themselves.

Windle has also made significant contributions to faith-based research and cultural discussions, with his work being featured by Barna Group and other leading Christian ministries worldwide. He is now calling on the church to step back from external distractions and refocus on the Bible.

Gen Z and the Bible: A Revival in the Making

One of the most notable aspects of Windle’s book is its appeal to Gen Z, a generation often seen as detached from the church. Windle’s approach, which speaks to the desires for authenticity, transparency, and relevance in faith, is resonating with young people across the country.

“I truly believe that a revival is coming,” says Windle. “It is not a political movement or a conference. It is a return to the Bible. When people begin reading and studying the Bible for themselves, they will discover a message that transcends the noise of today’s culture.”

The book has already garnered significant attention from church communities, with entire congregations adopting it as part of their Bible study programs. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with readers expressing that Windle’s relatable and straightforward approach has helped them reconnect with their faith.

A Life of Faith, Family, and Legacy

Beyond his professional work, Windle is a devoted husband and father of three teenage sons.

Windle’s passion for the Bible and for the next generation is evident in his writing. He views his role as not just a pastor but also a cultural guide, helping today’s generation of Christians navigate a complex world while staying grounded in the truths of Scripture.

About Benjamin Windle

The new book How to Read & Study the Bible for Yourself is now available on Amazon.

For campaign resources, leader tools, and to bring the Bible Revival to your church, school, or organization, visit www.BibleRevival.co

It’s not just about reading the Bible. It’s about reawakening a generation.

Benjamin Windle is an author, speaker, and cultural guide for today’s generation. With over 20 years of experience as a trusted pastor, he has become a thought leader on how the next generation engages with faith and the church. His work has been featured by Barna Group and leading Christian ministries worldwide. In addition to his latest book How to Read and Study the Bible for Yourself, Windle also hosts the Dear God podcast on K-Love. As an entrepreneur with an MBA and Executive Education from MIT Sloan, Windle blends his academic background with a down-to-earth, practical approach to faith. He has been happily married for over 20 years and is the father of three teenage sons.

