Empowering Christians to Overcome Financial Shame

In a world where financial struggles are often kept hidden, millions of Christians silently carry the weight of financial shame. They feel overwhelmed by debt, afraid to check their bank accounts, and burdened by guilt from past financial mistakes. Ralph Estep Jr., a licensed accountant and founder of Ask Ralph Media, is on a mission to change that.

Through Ask Ralph Media, Ralph provides faith-driven financial coaching that helps everyday believers overcome financial shame and build confidence with their money. By blending biblical wisdom with expert financial advice, Ralph offers a unique approach to personal finance that goes beyond budgeting. He helps people align their finances with God’s principles and transform their financial futures.

Meet Ralph Estep Jr. – The Financial Evangelist

Ralph Estep Jr. brings over 30 years of experience as a licensed accountant and small business consultant. He is known as The Financial Evangelist, helping individuals and families break free from financial shame through his platform, Ask Ralph Media. With a practical approach to financial education rooted in Scripture, Ralph empowers everyday Christians to reclaim their financial confidence.

“I’m not here to sell a system—I’m here to break chains. Financial shame is a spiritual issue before it’s a budgeting issue,” says Ralph.

As the founder of Saggio Accounting+PLUS, Ralph has served thousands of clients across the U.S. in both personal and business finance, offering real-world strategies that make financial wisdom accessible to everyone.

Ask Ralph Media’s Unique Approach to Faith and Finance

Ralph’s vision for Ask Ralph Media is simple: to equip believers with the tools they need to overcome financial struggles while aligning their finances with their faith. The platform produces a variety of content, including podcasts, videos, and written resources, all designed to help Christians navigate the intersection of faith and finances.

Financially Confident Christian Podcast

One of Ralph’s flagship offerings is the Financially Confident Christian podcast, a daily 10–12 minute devotional-style show that helps listeners overcome financial shame, gain financial clarity, and embrace biblical principles. Each episode provides actionable financial wisdom paired with spiritual encouragement and a daily prayer to help listeners stay anchored in hope.

“People don’t need more noise—they need a clear voice that says, ‘You’re not a failure. God’s not finished. Here’s your next step,’” says Ralph.

Grit and Growth Business Podcast

For small business owners, Ralph offers Grit and Growth Business, a podcast focused on building purpose-driven businesses without sacrificing values or peace. With real stories and expert advice, Ralph provides entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow profitable businesses that honor their faith.

Truth Unveiled with Ralph

Also part of the Ask Ralph Media network, Truth Unveiled with Ralph is a weekly sermon-style podcast for listeners seeking deeper spiritual insight. Each episode examines modern cultural issues in light of biblical truth, offering thoughtful, in-depth teaching that challenges conventional thinking and encourages a life rooted in Scripture. This show is designed for those who want to understand how God’s Word speaks directly to today’s world. Learn more at www.truthunveiledwithralph.com .

Breaking the Cycle of Financial Shame

Ralph’s approach to finance is rooted in the belief that financial struggles are more than just a matter of numbers—they are reflections of identity, belief, and trust in God’s provision. Through his content, Ralph helps Christians address the emotional and spiritual challenges that often accompany financial difficulties.

“We talk about faith in every area—except our money. It’s time that changed,” Ralph explains. “The truth is, finances are spiritual. If we can get the heart right, the wallet will follow.”

By addressing the shame, guilt, and fear associated with finances, Ralph helps listeners develop a healthy relationship with money, empowering them to take control of their financial future.

Real-Life Impact and Testimonials

Ralph’s work has already made a significant impact on listeners and clients.

Tanya R., Single Mom & Church Ministry Leader

“I used to avoid my bank account like the plague. I felt embarrassed, overwhelmed, and like I had failed as a Christian and a provider. Ralph’s daily podcast changed everything. His voice is calming, his advice is biblical, and for the first time in years—I feel hopeful. I’m finally budgeting with confidence and trusting God instead of living in fear.”

Kevin T., HVAC Business Owner

“I was drowning in busywork and felt like my business was running me. Ralph’s coaching helped me simplify my structure, understand my numbers, and stop guessing at what to do next. In 12 weeks, my revenue grew, my stress dropped, and I finally feel like a real business owner—not just a burnt-out technician.”

Amanda N., Massage Therapist & Podcast Listener

“I’ve followed a lot of Christian financial teachers, but none felt as personal and real as Ralph. He doesn’t just quote verses—he explains what they mean in your everyday life. His daily prayers, combined with clear steps, helped me finally forgive myself for my financial past and start building a better future.”

Ask Ralph Media Recognized as Best Christian Finance Podcast in the U.S. for 2025

Ask Ralph Media, Inc. has been named the Best Christian Finance Podcast in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review, a prestigious honor that highlights Ralph Estep Jr.’s transformative work in blending biblical financial wisdom with practical advice. Through his Financially Confident Christian podcast, Ralph empowers listeners to overcome financial shame, build confidence, and make faith-driven financial decisions.

This recognition underscores his unique approach, providing actionable, spiritually grounded financial education that resonates with individuals seeking to align their money management with their Christian values.

Join the Movement: Financial Confidence with Faith

Through Ask Ralph Media, Ralph Estep Jr. is helping Christians break free from the cycle of financial shame and build a legacy of financial confidence. His platform offers daily devotionals, practical coaching, and expert financial advice that aligns with Christian principles. Ralph’s unique approach empowers individuals, families, and business owners to take control of their financial future with faith, clarity, and confidence.

About Ask Ralph Media, Inc.

Ask Ralph Media, Inc., founded by Ralph Estep Jr., is a purpose-driven media company designed to help Christians overcome financial shame and take control of their finances. With over 30 years of experience in accounting and small business consulting, Ralph Estep Jr. offers financial coaching rooted in biblical wisdom, empowering believers to build financially confident lives.

Ask Ralph Media produces a variety of content, including the Financially Confident Christian, Grit and Growth Business, and Truth Unveiled with Ralph podcasts, along with videos and written resources that blend faith with practical financial education.

