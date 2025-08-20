Tiny Teeth Books Wins Best Pediatric Health Communication Book Series in the U.S. of 2025

A Milestone Achievement: Tiny Teeth Books Recognized as Best Pediatric Health Communication Book Series in the U.S. of 2025

Tiny Teeth Books, a pioneering children’s book series dedicated to pediatric dental health education, has been awarded the title of Best Pediatric Health Communication Book Series in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. Founded by Alyssa Assante, a dental hygienist with over a decade of experience, the series has garnered widespread recognition for its unique approach to easing dental anxiety among young children. This prestigious award celebrates Tiny Teeth Books for its innovative, medically accurate, and emotionally supportive storytelling, which helps children confidently navigate their early dental experiences.

Transforming Pediatric Dental Education

The release of Tiny Teeth Books’ flagship title, My Dental Debut, marked a significant breakthrough in the realm of children’s dental literature. Each book in the series is designed to focus on a single dental milestone, such as a first dental checkup, losing a first tooth, or having a cavity repaired. Through simple, step-by-step language, soothing rhymes, and engaging illustrations, the books prepare children for their upcoming dental appointments in a way that alleviates fear and builds trust.

Unlike other books that overwhelm children with too much information or present frightening scenarios, Tiny Teeth Books ensures that the information is clear, concise, and focused. This approach helps to remove the uncertainty surrounding dental visits, making them less intimidating and more approachable.

Backed by Dental Professionals and Parents Alike

What truly sets Tiny Teeth Books apart is its medical accuracy. Each title undergoes a rigorous review process by over 100 dental professionals, including pediatric dentists, dental hygienists, and dental researchers, ensuring that all information is both correct and emotionally safe for young readers. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with dental professionals praising the series for its effectiveness in reducing dental anxiety.

Amanda Gamboe, RDH, and mother, shared, “This is one of the best kids’ dental books I have ever read. It shows kids the step-by-step process… with amazing illustrations, easy language to understand, and it rhymes too!” Other reviewers, including Sharon Barbacki, RDH, have called the books some of the best in the dental field.

Moreover, the books have found a place in waiting rooms across the country, with many dental professionals recommending them as tools to prepare children for their appointments. As Laurie Grabiak, RDH and grandmother, commented, “The perfect book for dental offices to have in their waiting rooms!”

A Commitment to Inclusivity and Emotional Safety

Tiny Teeth Books has also been recognized for its inclusive approach to storytelling. The books are designed for children of all backgrounds, with accessible versions created for neurodivergent readers, and for families who are deaf, hard of hearing, or blind. The diverse illustrations and careful attention to developmental needs ensure that every child can have a positive and safe reading experience, regardless of their unique challenges.

Dr. Trudy Frazer, a pediatric dentist, praised the books for their commitment to diversity, noting, “I love the diversity of the children in the book. It’s important for kids to see themselves in the media they consume.”

A Family-Friendly Resource for Dental Professionals

In addition to supporting young readers, Tiny Teeth Books serves as a valuable resource for parents. The series provides them with the language and tools necessary to speak to their children about dental visits in a positive and reassuring manner, even if the parents themselves have experienced dental trauma. This effort to heal generational dental anxiety is one of the many reasons the books are gaining traction among millennial parents, many of whom report their own childhood fears of the dentist.

“We’re not here to entertain away the fear—we’re here to prevent it. Because there are already enough barriers to dental care. Fear shouldn’t be one of them,” says Alyssa Assante, founder of Tiny Teeth Books.

A Movement Toward Fear-Free Pediatric Dental Care

The award-winning Tiny Teeth Books series is now more than just a collection of stories—it has become a movement. By focusing on evidence-based education and emotional well-being, the series is helping families turn dental care into an experience of learning, trust, and confidence. This recognition as the Best Pediatric Health Communication Book Series of 2025 marks just the beginning of Tiny Teeth Books’ impact on children’s oral health education.

To learn more about My Dental Debut and explore the entire series, visit tinyteethbooks.com .

About Tiny Teeth Books

Founded by dental hygienist Alyssa Assante, Tiny Teeth Books offers story-driven tools to help children confidently navigate key dental milestones. With a commitment to evidence-based, medically accurate, and emotionally safe content, Tiny Teeth Books transforms pediatric dental visits into empowering experiences. Backed by the expertise of over 100 dental professionals, the series is gaining national recognition as a trusted resource for families and dental professionals alike.

Media Contact

Alyssa Assante

Author & Dental Hygienist

Email: alyssa@tinyteethbooks.com

Website: tinyteethbooks.com

Instagram: tiny.teeth.books