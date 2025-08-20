DMR News

Livin’ It: A Raw, Gritty Memoir of Rebellion and Survival

ByEthan Lin

Aug 20, 2025

Livin’ It: A True Story of a Bad Kid from Philly Who Defies the Odds

Released on July 1, 2025, “Livin’ It” is an unflinching memoir that takes readers on a wild ride through the underbelly of 1960s and 1970s Philadelphia. The book follows Michael Perzel, a teenager immersed in crime, chaos, and survival—an unforgettable tale of growing up in one of America’s most turbulent times.

Written by Michael Perzel and Rick Mowat, “Livin’ It” is a high-octane, coming-of-age journey that feels like a Scorsese film on fast-forward. From the chaos of street gangs to the institutional violence of Catholic schools, this memoir offers a candid glimpse into the harsh realities of life in a rough urban environment. It’s a story of rebellion, narrow escapes, and ultimately, redemption.

The memoir captures a pivotal era, blending Michael’s personal experiences with the raw truths of life in Philadelphia. With encounters ranging from wild motorcycle gang escapades to tragic losses, the narrative is packed with emotional highs and lows. It’s not just about survival, but also about the sharp wit and defiance that helped Michael endure it all.

Highlights from the Memoir Include:

  • A terrifying encounter with a gun-toting outlaw during a visit to a mental institution.
  • Knife fights, motorcycle gangs, and the gritty underworld of Philly’s street life.
  • The life-altering moment when Michael witnesses a friend’s overdose.
  • The chilling showdown with a nun who used brutal discipline tactics.

“Livin’ It” is a combination of raw authenticity and dark humor, providing both gripping action and moments of poignant reflection. This memoir has captured the attention of readers and critics alike, securing a place among the top 1% of Amazon Kindle sales in the memoir category.

Livin’ It is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats through this link:

The Book is Currently in the Top 1% of Sales on Amazon Kindle (memoirs)

Acclaim for Livin’ It, Over 70 – 5 Star Reviews

“A profane Happy Days, filled with violence and hilarity.” – Scott Ferguson, Copy Editor – Condé Nast

“Livin’ It will have your jaw on the floor. A brutally honest, no-holds-barred memoir on adolescence and young adulthood that goes to uncomfortable places. There is no fluff. There is no spin cycle.” – Frank Seravalli, Hockey Insider and Broadcaster

“Snort-laughing, cringe-filled and moving, the life-journey in Livin’ It sent me through a cyclone of emotions. Shocked by turns, from tears welling up, then roaring with laughter. Sex, drugs, and survival. Painfully and hilariously honest, I couldn’t put this story down, and was inspired by the undercurrent of gratitude and love. What a ride. A must-read!” – Paula Landry, MBA/Best Selling Author

“I literally could not put it down! Such a blast from the past! – Eileen Henry, Esq.

About the Authors

Michael Perzel – Born and raised in Philadelphia, Michael Perzel spent 26 years as the owner of an award-winning insurance brokerage before transitioning to a quieter life filled with writing, woodworking, and golf. After surviving his tumultuous youth, Michael’s focus has shifted to storytelling, capturing his past in “Livin’ It.”

Rick Mowat – An award-winning writer and director, Rick Mowat’s work includes his first feature film, A Cat’s Tale, which won Best Director at several festivals. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Rick also has extensive experience acting in film and theater.

“Livin’ It” is available now in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.

Media Contact

Michael Perzel

Author, “Livin’ It: True Story of a Bad Kid From Philly Who Defies the Odds”

Email: michaelperzel0@gmail.com

