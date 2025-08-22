DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

Android Now Lets You Delete Sent Texts

ByHilary Ong

Aug 22, 2025

Android Now Lets You Delete Sent Texts

Everyone has experienced that moment of regret after sending a text — whether it went to the wrong person or just shouldn’t have been sent at all. Now, Android users have a way out.

The new feature lets users unsend text messages after they’ve been sent. By highlighting the message and tapping the trashcan icon, you can choose to delete it either just for yourself or for everyone else in the chat.

Reports indicate that the option is now rolling out widely to Android users. The functionality was first noted earlier this year, but only recently became broadly available.

Catching Up With Apple

Apple users have had the ability to edit and unsend texts for some time, making this a rare case of Google following rather than leading in messaging tools. Still, the feature should help Android users avoid unnecessary awkwardness.

Even with unsend now available, the simplest way to avoid trouble is still to think twice before sending questionable messages in the first place.

Author’s Opinion

This update is helpful, but it won’t completely solve the problem. People may still read a message before it’s deleted, screenshots can be taken instantly, and timing doesn’t always work in your favor. While the feature reduces embarrassment, it shouldn’t be treated as a safety net for saying things you wouldn’t normally say. In short, it’s better as a backup than a license to text recklessly.

Featured image credit: Denny Müller via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

UK Retreats in Apple Privacy Dispute, U.S. Says
Aug 22, 2025 Dayne Lee
Intel Secures $2 Billion Investment From SoftBank
Aug 21, 2025 Hilary Ong
Alex Tree Lopping Launches Online Tool to Simplify Tree Removal Cost Estimates
Aug 21, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801