Android Now Lets You Delete Sent Texts

Everyone has experienced that moment of regret after sending a text — whether it went to the wrong person or just shouldn’t have been sent at all. Now, Android users have a way out.

The new feature lets users unsend text messages after they’ve been sent. By highlighting the message and tapping the trashcan icon, you can choose to delete it either just for yourself or for everyone else in the chat.

Reports indicate that the option is now rolling out widely to Android users. The functionality was first noted earlier this year, but only recently became broadly available.

Catching Up With Apple

Apple users have had the ability to edit and unsend texts for some time, making this a rare case of Google following rather than leading in messaging tools. Still, the feature should help Android users avoid unnecessary awkwardness.

Even with unsend now available, the simplest way to avoid trouble is still to think twice before sending questionable messages in the first place.

Author’s Opinion This update is helpful, but it won’t completely solve the problem. People may still read a message before it’s deleted, screenshots can be taken instantly, and timing doesn’t always work in your favor. While the feature reduces embarrassment, it shouldn’t be treated as a safety net for saying things you wouldn’t normally say. In short, it’s better as a backup than a license to text recklessly.

