Kim Jong Un’s Sister Labels South Korea a ‘Faithful Dog’ of Washington

North Korea has escalated its rhetoric against South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung, calling his outreach to Pyongyang a “pipedream” as he prepares for his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since taking office in June through a snap election, Lee has made gestures aimed at lowering tensions with the North. Trump, who often cites his previous summits with Kim Jong Un, is expected to find some common ground with Lee on this issue. Yet North Korea has rejected Trump’s latest letters, and Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, has led the charge in dismissing Seoul’s efforts.

Pyongyang’s Harsh Response

In remarks reported by KCNA, Kim Yo Jong ridiculed Lee, labeling South Korea “a faithful dog” of Washington and accusing his administration of maintaining a confrontational posture behind what she called a false peace narrative. She criticized ongoing joint military drills with the United States, which currently has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly instructed his diplomats to prepare “preemptive counteraction” against perceived threats, though details were not disclosed.

South Korea’s presidential office responded by reiterating its commitment to joint growth and stability on the Korean Peninsula, framing recent moves as steps toward peace and prosperity for both Koreas. Still, joint U.S.–South Korea military drills this week have further fueled Pyongyang’s anger.

Zelensky-style comments aside, Kim Jong Un described the exercises as proof of Washington and Seoul’s intent to provoke conflict. North Korea has expanded both its nuclear arsenal and missile testing program in recent years, while strengthening ties with neighboring states.

Expert Perspectives

Analysts suggest Kim has little incentive to respond positively to Washington at this stage. Bruce Klingner, a former U.S. intelligence analyst, noted that Russia now offers North Korea far more material benefits with fewer strings attached compared to the United States. Still, he suggested Kim could engage Trump if it suited his goals, even if such gestures provided only the appearance of progress.

Meanwhile, Seoul has cautiously moved to implement earlier agreements with the North, such as dismantling border loudspeakers. Yet experts like Jenny Town of the 38 North project argue that little of substance is likely to emerge from the summit beyond discussion of joint drills, which Trump previously scaled back during his first term.

What The Author Thinks Lee Jae Myung’s approach faces an uphill battle because North Korea no longer treats dialogue with Seoul as a serious priority. Pyongyang sees greater rewards in aligning with Moscow, while U.S. overtures risk being exploited for appearances rather than substance. The upcoming summit may generate headlines, but without real concessions from Kim Jong Un, it risks becoming another stage-managed event that buys time rather than changes the trajectory of the Korean Peninsula.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

