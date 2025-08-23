U.S. Gamers Face PS5 Price Hike as Sony Confirms Increase

Starting August 21, Sony is raising the price of all PlayStation 5 models in the United States. Each version of the console will cost $50 more, making the standard PS5 $549.99, the digital edition $499.99, and the PS5 Pro $749.99 — now the priciest Sony console ever, surpassing its original launch price of $699.99.

Accessories Stay the Same — For Now

Sony confirmed that no price adjustments will be made to accessories such as controllers and headsets. However, retailers are expected to gradually adopt the new pricing standard across the country, meaning consumers may still find consoles at the old prices in the short term.

The company cited a “challenging economic environment” as the driving factor behind the increase. While tariffs weren’t explicitly mentioned, they are believed to play a significant role. The PS5 is produced in countries like China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, all subject to tariffs, alongside an ongoing 15% tariff on Japanese imports.

Industry-Wide Trend

Sony isn’t the first to adjust console prices. Microsoft increased the price of the Xbox Series X by $100 earlier this year. Nintendo, while holding firm on the Switch 2’s price, made the unusual move of raising the price of its aging original Switch model.

With no PlayStation 6 expected until 2027 or 2028, the higher prices are likely here to stay. Shoppers hoping for a discount on PS5 hardware in the near future may be disappointed.

Author’s Opinion Price hikes like this show how tariffs and global supply pressures trickle directly down to gamers. While Sony frames it as navigating economic challenges, the timing effectively forces anyone who waited to upgrade into paying more for the same console. For casual players, it’s another reminder that the cost of gaming is no longer just about the games themselves — the hardware is becoming a luxury item.

Featured image credit: Triyansh Gill via Unsplash

