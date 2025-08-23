Meta to Expand Energy Supply With 100MW of U.S. Solar

Meta has entered into a $100 million agreement with solar developer Silicon Ranch to build a 100-megawatt solar farm in South Carolina. The project will power Meta’s upcoming $800 million AI data center in the state, with both facilities slated to begin operations in 2027. According to the companies, most of the equipment for the solar installation will be manufactured in the United States.

Expanding a Longstanding Partnership

This marks the 18th collaboration between Meta and Silicon Ranch, a partnership that has already driven more than $2.5 billion in renewable energy investments. Meta has been aggressively expanding its solar footprint in 2025, adding over 2 gigawatts of capacity. Earlier this year, it struck deals with Invenergy in Ohio, AES in Kansas and Texas, and Engie and Zelestra in Texas for nearly 800 megawatts more.

The push toward renewables is part climate pledge and part business strategy. Solar energy helps Meta meet its net-zero carbon goals while also providing a cost-effective, fast-deployable power source. This is especially critical for AI data centers, where time-to-power is often one of the biggest barriers to scaling.

Author’s Opinion Meta highlights its renewable investments as part of its commitment to sustainability, but the economics may be the stronger motivator. AI data centers consume massive amounts of energy, and solar offers a cheap and politically favorable way to meet those needs. The real challenge will be whether these projects can keep pace with surging AI demand — or if fossil fuels will quietly fill the gap when solar alone isn’t enough.

Featured image credit: Activ Solar via Flickr

