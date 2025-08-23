Google Photos Now Lets You Edit With Voice Commands

At Wednesday’s Made by Google event, the company unveiled new features in Google Photos that let users edit images simply by asking. Launching first on Pixel 10 devices in the U.S., the tool allows people to describe changes using either voice or text.

The new “edit by asking” feature is powered by Google’s Gemini AI. Users can request specific adjustments like “remove the cars in the background” or broader ones such as “restore this old photo.” For those less familiar with editing tools, the feature aims to make photo enhancement more accessible and intuitive.

What It Can Do

The tool can handle both basic and creative edits. Beyond lighting fixes and distraction removal, it supports more imaginative tweaks like changing backgrounds or adding new items. Google suggests playful examples, such as putting sunglasses or a party hat on a subject.

Even if users don’t know exactly what to request, they can start with a simple “make it better,” prompting the app to suggest improvements automatically. The feature also supports follow-up edits for fine-tuning results.

Alongside this, Google is introducing support for C2PA Content Credentials, a standard meant to improve transparency by showing how images are made and whether AI was used. Pixel 10 devices will be the first to adopt C2PA, with support built directly into the Camera app. This means photos taken on Pixel devices will carry credentials regardless of whether AI editing is involved.

The rollout of C2PA in Google Photos will extend to iOS and Android in the coming weeks.\

What The Author Thinks While this feature lowers the barrier for casual users to edit photos, it also raises new questions about authenticity. A simple voice command could drastically alter a memory, blurring the line between genuine and artificial images. Google’s adoption of C2PA credentials is a smart move to counter that concern, but whether users pay attention to those labels is another matter.

Featured image credit: Salvino Fidacaro via Unsplash

