Apple TV+ Raises Prices Again, Third Hike in Three Years

Apple announced Thursday that its Apple TV+ subscription will rise to $12.99 per month in the U.S. and other markets. The new price takes effect immediately for new users after a seven-day trial, while current subscribers will see the increase 30 days after their next renewal. The annual subscription price remains unchanged.

This is Apple’s first price adjustment for the service in two years. Apple TV+ launched at $4.99 in 2019, then rose to $6.99 in 2022 and $9.99 in 2023. The new $12.99 tier cements its place alongside other premium streaming platforms.

Streaming Industry Trends

Apple is not alone in raising prices. Netflix, Peacock, and Spotify all raised subscription costs earlier this year as streaming platforms try to fund new content and balance costs. Apple has also pushed its service to Android devices, broadening access globally.

While Apple does not release subscriber or viewership numbers, a report earlier this year suggested the service is losing more than $1 billion annually despite an estimated 45 million subscribers. Still, Apple has scored some wins, including its highest-grossing theatrical release, F1: The Movie.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s steady price hikes reflect the larger trend of streaming fatigue. Consumers are paying more across every platform, often without a proportional increase in content variety. While Apple has had breakout hits, it’s still hard to justify Apple TV+ against competitors with much larger catalogs. The danger for Apple is that with each increase, it risks turning into a niche service rather than a mainstream must-have.

Featured image credit: James Yarema via Flickr

