DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Apple TV+ Raises Prices Again, Third Hike in Three Years

ByHilary Ong

Aug 24, 2025

Apple TV+ Raises Prices Again, Third Hike in Three Years

Apple announced Thursday that its Apple TV+ subscription will rise to $12.99 per month in the U.S. and other markets. The new price takes effect immediately for new users after a seven-day trial, while current subscribers will see the increase 30 days after their next renewal. The annual subscription price remains unchanged.

This is Apple’s first price adjustment for the service in two years. Apple TV+ launched at $4.99 in 2019, then rose to $6.99 in 2022 and $9.99 in 2023. The new $12.99 tier cements its place alongside other premium streaming platforms.

Streaming Industry Trends

Apple is not alone in raising prices. Netflix, Peacock, and Spotify all raised subscription costs earlier this year as streaming platforms try to fund new content and balance costs. Apple has also pushed its service to Android devices, broadening access globally.

While Apple does not release subscriber or viewership numbers, a report earlier this year suggested the service is losing more than $1 billion annually despite an estimated 45 million subscribers. Still, Apple has scored some wins, including its highest-grossing theatrical release, F1: The Movie.

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s steady price hikes reflect the larger trend of streaming fatigue. Consumers are paying more across every platform, often without a proportional increase in content variety. While Apple has had breakout hits, it’s still hard to justify Apple TV+ against competitors with much larger catalogs. The danger for Apple is that with each increase, it risks turning into a niche service rather than a mainstream must-have.

Featured image credit: James Yarema via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Instagram Adds Feature to Link Multiple Reels Into a Series
Aug 24, 2025 Dayne Lee
UK Hit With Legal Challenge Over Fast-Tracked Data Center Plan
Aug 24, 2025 Dayne Lee
Jollibee Says Fraudsters Behind Raffle Controversy in Philippines
Aug 24, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801