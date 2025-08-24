DMR News

Instagram Adds Feature to Link Multiple Reels Into a Series

ByDayne Lee

Aug 24, 2025

Instagram Adds Feature to Link Multiple Reels Into a Series

Instagram has launched a feature that allows creators to connect multiple reels into a series. This new option helps audiences follow ongoing stories or themes without needing to search for “part two” or scroll endlessly through profiles.

How It Works

Creators can now link reels when writing captions or by using the overflow menu on older videos. Once reels are grouped together, viewers will see a new button at the bottom left of the screen that takes them directly to the next video in the series.

The feature works well for sequential storytelling, like multi-part updates, but it can also be used to group similar content. A creator making seasonal recipes, for instance, can link all their fall baking reels into one series, making them easier for fans to explore.

Benefits for Creators and Audiences

Instagram says this update will help with richer storytelling, longer engagement, and potentially higher watch times. It could also turn casual viewers into dedicated followers since content is now easier to navigate and consume in order.

What The Author Thinks

Linking reels may seem like a minor tweak, but it shows Instagram is paying attention to how creators actually use the platform. For years, the “come back for part 2” trend highlighted an obvious problem—viewers had to hunt for content. By fixing this, Instagram is giving creators a tool that TikTok has already proven effective. The real test will be whether Instagram rolls out more creator-first features like this, instead of simply playing catch-up.

Featured image credit: Shutter Speed via Unsplash

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

