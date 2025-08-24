DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Elon Musk’s X Nears $500M Severance Lawsuit Settlement

ByHilary Ong

Aug 24, 2025

Elon Musk’s X Nears $500M Severance Lawsuit Settlement

More than two years after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, some former employees may finally see severance payments. Musk’s X is moving toward a tentative settlement of a class action lawsuit filed by workers dismissed shortly after the acquisition.

Court Filing Signals Progress

The update comes through a court filing in which both parties asked to delay an upcoming hearing, citing ongoing negotiations. The request suggests they are working to finalize a deal.

Following the 2022 takeover, Musk cut more than 6,000 employees — roughly 80% of Twitter’s workforce. Although Musk pledged three months of severance, the lawsuit alleges many workers received less than promised, and some received nothing.

Conflicting Severance Plans

The plaintiffs argue that Twitter’s 2019 severance plan entitled senior employees to up to six months of pay, plus an additional week for each year of service. Musk’s package fell short of those terms.

In July, a U.S. District Judge in San Francisco ruled Musk did not need to honor the preexisting severance agreements. Plaintiffs appealed the decision, and oral arguments were scheduled for next month. That hearing is now on hold as talks continue.

Author’s Opinion

Musk’s handling of the severance dispute reflects a broader pattern that has defined his ownership of Twitter/X: fast, sweeping decisions with little regard for process or long-term fallout. While the settlement might finally give former employees closure, it also highlights how disruptive leadership choices can leave workers in limbo for years. Settlements may resolve legal claims, but they can’t erase the lasting distrust that lingers when basic commitments like pay and severance are contested.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Ebb and Flow Announces Cutting Edge Therapy Practices
Aug 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Moon Milk & Co US Announces Guilt Free Sweeteners for a Healthier Lifestyle
Aug 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Lien Rides Revolutionizes Transportation on Lien with Easy-to-Use Platform
Aug 24, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801