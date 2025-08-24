Ebb and Flow Announces Cutting Edge Therapy Practices

Introducing Ebb and Flow Nutrition and Mental Health Counseling

Ebb and Flow Nutrition and Mental Health Counseling, founded by Brooke Brandeberry, offers a unique therapeutic practice designed to support women in healing and reconnecting with themselves. This practice integrates science-backed techniques like Brainspotting with holistic care to create an all-encompassing healing experience. By combining emotional, mental, and physical well-being, Ebb and Flow provides a space for women to release trauma, overcome limiting beliefs, and embrace a life full of potential, creation, and success.

A Unique Approach to Mental Health

Brooke Brandeberry is one of the few certified Brainspotting practitioners in the world, a specialized method used to help clients release trauma and negative beliefs stored in the brain. Brainspotting, an evidence-based therapy, enables faster emotional relief compared to traditional approaches. Ebb and Flow’s clients benefit from this powerful tool that releases trauma at the source and creates lasting emotional shifts.

“Brainspotting has allowed me to help my clients release deeply rooted trauma in a more effective and rapid way,” says Brooke. “This approach targets the brain in a way that traditional methods cannot, providing clients with an opportunity to heal quickly and meaningfully.”

Therapy Intensives: A Deep Dive into Healing

Ebb and Flow offers therapy intensives, a distinctive service that enables clients to immerse themselves in a transformative healing process. These intensive therapy sessions, lasting between four to six hours, allow clients to make significant progress in just one day. Therapy intensives are ideal for those looking to dive deeper into their healing journey, offering faster results than traditional therapy formats.

These extended sessions provide clients with an opportunity to process and heal multiple layers of trauma in a short period of time. Ebb and Flow’s therapy intensives have been especially beneficial for women seeking fast relief from stress, trauma, or anxiety, offering a quick yet powerful transformation.

Empowering Women Through Holistic Healing

At Ebb and Flow, the practice of holistic healing is central to the therapeutic approach. Mental health, physical health, and spiritual health are all connected, and each element is nurtured to promote overall well-being. The practice integrates nutrition counseling alongside therapy, ensuring clients not only address emotional wounds but also receive the nutritional support necessary for optimal mental and physical health.

Brooke also offers a 12-week Holistic Health Program that focuses on supporting individuals to make lifestyle changes that directly benefit their mental health. This program integrates nutrition, wellness, and therapy to promote a healthier and more balanced life for those looking to improve their well-being.

Helping Women Heal from Trauma

Ebb and Flow’s trauma recovery services have been especially effective for women who have experienced accidents, including car crashes, and suffer from PTSD. By combining Brainspotting with intuitive healing, Brooke helps women release the emotional impact of traumatic experiences, enabling them to regain their sense of safety and peace.

“Many women come to me with trauma they’ve been holding onto for years, often following accidents or other life-changing events,” Brooke shares. “Through the combination of Brainspotting and my intuitive healing abilities, I’m able to provide them with the tools to heal faster than they thought possible.”

A Personalized Experience

Brooke’s approach to therapy is deeply personal. She works with a limited number of clients to provide each one with the highest level of care and attention. As an empath, she can intuitively connect with clients, understanding their needs on a deeper level to guide them through their healing journey. This individualized care ensures that clients receive 100% of Brooke’s focus, resulting in a more meaningful and transformative experience.

“I bring my whole self to every session,” says Brooke. “It’s not just about talking through issues. I use my empathy and my experience to provide my clients with the most transformative therapy available.”

About Ebb and Flow Nutrition and Mental Health Counseling

Ebb and Flow Nutrition and Mental Health Counseling was founded by Brooke Brandeberry, a Certified Brainspotting Practitioner and empath. With a focus on trauma recovery, holistic health, and empowering women, Ebb and Flow provides an integrative approach to healing. Combining Brainspotting, nutrition counseling, and spiritual healing, Ebb and Flow supports clients in reclaiming their health and healing from trauma to achieve the life they deserve.

