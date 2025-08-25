Delta, United Face Lawsuit Over Selling Window Seats Without Windows

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are facing lawsuits from passengers who say they were charged extra for window seats, only to end up next to blank walls. The complaints argue that both carriers failed to disclose during the booking process that some seats labeled as “window seats” don’t actually have windows.

The lawsuits, filed separately but with nearly identical wording, seek millions of dollars in damages on behalf of more than a million customers for each airline. Both cases were filed by the law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz.

How Seats Without Windows Happen

According to court filings, certain Boeing and Airbus planes have seats without windows because of how air conditioning ducts, wiring, or structural components are placed. Despite this, both Delta and United reportedly charge a premium for those seats.

Passengers say they purchase window seats for reasons ranging from helping children stay entertained, to managing motion sickness, to simply enjoying the view. For many, finding no window at all undermined the value of the purchase.

Airline Responses

United declined to comment, citing the ongoing legal case. Delta has not yet responded to media requests.

The lawsuits argue the practice is deceptive, since airlines still categorize every seat along the side of the plane as a “window seat,” even when some lack windows. Lawyers claim this amounts to misleading advertising and unlawful conduct.

Other carriers, including American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, reportedly disclose during booking when a side seat does not come with a window.

Author’s Opinion Airlines already face criticism for complicated pricing, hidden fees, and add-on charges. Selling windowless “window seats” without clear disclosure only erodes trust further. A simple note on the booking page would prevent lawsuits and frustration, but instead, passengers are left feeling deceived. It’s a reminder that transparency in air travel shouldn’t be treated as optional — it should be the baseline.

