Steinman Publishing Announces New Installment in The Ghost Ships Trilogy

Steinman Publishing is proud to announce the release of Galactic Ghosts: Collision Course, the second installment in Dawn Steinman’s highly acclaimed science fiction trilogy, The Ghost Ships. Following the success of the first book, Journey Into the Void, which debuted in Times Square, readers can now continue the gripping adventure in the vast expanse of space.

A Journey into the Void Continues

In the first book of the trilogy, readers were introduced to Lieutenant Alastar Kar, a character defined by his striking amber eyes and mysterious feline heritage. As Second in Command aboard the notorious starship Zephyr, Kar embarks on a mission that quickly evolves into an intergalactic conflict. Journey Into the Void set the stage for the thrilling saga, leaving readers on the edge of their seats, wondering what would happen next.

Galactic Ghosts: Collision Course picks up where the first book left off, deepening the mysteries surrounding Kar’s past and his mission to find the missing Captain Riker. The stakes are raised as the tensions aboard the Zephyr flare, and Kar’s leadership is put to the ultimate test.

Steinman’s unique combination of first and third-person perspectives enhances the narrative, making her characters feel deeply real and relatable, something she worked hard to perfect in her storytelling process. “What makes my characters stand out is that they’re multidimensional, they aren’t just one-note personalities,” says Steinman. “The depth of their experiences and relationships is what makes their journeys memorable.”

Non-Fiction Works and a New Project

While Steinman is best known for her science fiction works, her portfolio extends beyond the genre. She is also the author of two non-fiction novellas: Paws in the Heart: Navigating Grief After the Loss of a Beloved Pet and Tails of Rescue: Shelter Dogs. These works highlight Steinman’s diverse writing ability and her genuine passion for storytelling in various forms.

Steinman is also excited to announce her upcoming project—a children’s book series aimed at ages 3-6. This new endeavor marks another leap in her career as she continues to create for different age groups while maintaining the same commitment to meaningful, engaging storytelling.

Recognition and Accomplishments

Steinman’s literary career has already seen significant milestones, including a successful book signing event at Barnes and Noble. Her debut book was also featured in Times Square, marking a major step forward in her publishing journey. But Steinman isn’t stopping there; the final installment of The Ghost Ships trilogy, Phantom Armada: Final Reckoning, is already in the works and promises to bring the epic saga to a dramatic conclusion.

Her ability to blend personal and professional storytelling has earned Steinman recognition among her readers, with many praising her for the emotional depth and character-driven narratives. “I’ve always loved science fiction and thought it was time to give my vivid imagination a chance,” Steinman shares. “Combining different narrative styles and creating complex characters has been a labor of love, and I’m thrilled that readers are enjoying the journey.”

About Dawn Steinman and Steinman Publishing

Dawn Steinman, a Nurse Practitioner turned author, founded Steinman Publishing to bring her diverse body of work to a wider audience. Her first book in The Ghost Ships trilogy, Journey Into the Void, was well-received by science fiction fans, setting the stage for the next two books. Beyond her literary accomplishments, Steinman has spent over four decades raising a family and exploring her passions in science fiction, a genre she has loved since childhood.

With three books published and a fourth in the works, Steinman’s career is a testament to the power of following one’s passion and creatively blending different narrative styles to tell powerful, compelling stories. Her upcoming children’s series will further expand her reach and prove her versatility as an author.

