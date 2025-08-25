Google Lands $10B+ Cloud Deal With Meta for Six Years

Meta has agreed to spend more than $10 billion on Google Cloud services over the next six years, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal, kept confidential but confirmed by multiple sources, marks one of Meta’s largest cloud commitments to date.

Competition in the Cloud Market

Google has been chasing larger rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure for years. Winning Meta’s business gives Google a high-profile customer as it tries to grow its cloud infrastructure unit. Earlier this year, Google also secured OpenAI as a client, despite the startup’s deep ties to Microsoft.

Alphabet reported in July that its cloud unit generated $13.6 billion in revenue during the second quarter, with $2.83 billion in operating income. Cloud revenue growth of 32% outpaced overall company expansion of 13.8%.

AI at the Center

Meta’s agreement with Google focuses heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company has been scaling its AI research and product integration, particularly around its Llama family of models. Meta told investors last month that total expenses for 2025 are expected to reach between $114 billion and $118 billion, with a significant portion going toward AI talent and infrastructure.

Despite being long-time rivals in digital advertising, Meta and Google both benefit from the partnership. Meta, which already operates data centers and uses services from Amazon and Microsoft, needs access to as much computing capacity as possible to keep up with AI development.

Author’s Opinion What makes this deal stand out isn’t the price tag—it’s the irony. For years, Meta and Google have fought bitterly in the ad market, yet AI has forced them into a marriage of convenience. Meta doesn’t have the luxury of ignoring Google’s cloud power if it wants to push Llama and its other AI projects forward. This trend will likely continue: even the fiercest rivals will cut deals when the cost of falling behind in AI is too high.

Featured image credit: Niall Kennedy via Flickr

