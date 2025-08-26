Flora Sofia Launches Model Confidence Lab in Massachusetts to Empower Aspiring Models

From International Runways to Massachusetts Mentorship

Flora Sofia, a Brazilian-American model, actress, and author with 21 years of industry experience, announces the launch of Model Confidence Lab, an intensive workshop designed to transform aspiring models’ stage presence and professional confidence. The inaugural session takes place on Thursday, August 28, at 7:00 PM at Danielly Estrela Curly Hair Specialist in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The workshop represents a natural evolution for Flora Sofia, whose career spans commercial campaigns for UPS, Jergens US, Hewlett-Packard, Ford Motor Co., and Petco, alongside runway appearances at Boston Fashion Week, Fashion Week San Diego, and OC Fashion Week. As both a Miss Brasil USA finalist and published author of four books on personal empowerment, Flora Sofia brings a unique perspective to model training that extends beyond traditional catwalk techniques.

“This isn’t just about walking,” Flora explains. “It’s about embodying a designer’s vision, projecting unshakable confidence, and understanding that you are your business. Every model needs to discover the qualities that make them unforgettable on stage, in photos, and in every room they enter.”

Strategic Partnership Amplifies Workshop Impact

Flora Sofia co-leads the workshop with Gê Morais, a motivational speaker and strategic people management expert with over 20 years in human development. Together, they guide participants through five powerful runway personas, techniques for commanding attention, and methods for transforming criticism into fuel for growth.

The interactive format ensures personalized feedback for each participant, with enrollment limited to maintain an intimate learning environment. At $47 per ticket, the workshop offers professional development typically reserved for agency-signed models to a broader audience seeking to break into the industry or elevate their existing careers.

Parallel Platform for Women’s Empowerment

Beyond modeling and acting, Flora Sofia founded The Beautiful Power, a platform dedicated to helping women reclaim confidence and establish healthy boundaries post-trauma. Her books, including “Understanding Your Boundaries” and “Loyal to Whom?”, available in English and Portuguese on Amazon Kindle, complement her workshop teachings with deeper psychological insights drawn from Adlerian psychology.

Flora Sofia’s multifaceted career has also included serving as Chair of the Communication Committee for Grupo Mulheres do Brasil’s Boston Chapter, where she designed the 2025 annual social media calendar and launched strategic initiatives to strengthen the Brazilian women’s network’s regional impact.

Having relocated to Massachusetts just over a year ago, Flora Sofia sees the Model Confidence Lab as both a professional offering and a community-building initiative. “I’ve lived through violence, racism, and systemic barriers that tried to silence me,” she shares. “Now I’m committed to showing other women that within every one of us exists an untapped reservoir of strength waiting to be claimed.”

Gwen’s Endorsement



“Flora is an outstanding creative in the fashion industry and a true professional on the runway. In my time working with her, she consistently demonstrated exceptional skill in both runway modeling and preparation. She is always well-prepared, highly communicative, and brings a strong creative presence to every project. Truly magnetic personality and great energy.”

— Gwen Bates, Owner & Director, Fashion Week San Diego

Registration for the August 28 workshop is available through Eventbrite, with additional workshops planned based on demand.

