In Pulse CPR Announces Over 150000 Students Trained in Life Saving Skills

In-Pulse CPR Empowers Communities With Life Saving Skills

In-Pulse CPR, a leading American Heart Association (AHA) approved training center, is proud to announce that it has successfully trained over 150000 students in CPR, AED, First Aid, and BLS since its founding in 2009. With locations in Minnesota, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, In-Pulse CPR continues to expand its reach, ensuring that life-saving training is accessible to both healthcare professionals and everyday citizens.

The company’s mission is clear: empower communities with the knowledge and confidence to act in emergency situations. By offering in-person, hands-on classes led by experienced instructors, In-Pulse CPR has set itself apart from many competitors who rely heavily on online courses. The company’s approach emphasizes real-world readiness, ensuring that every student not only gains certification but also leaves feeling confident in their ability to respond effectively in an emergency.

“We don’t just teach CPR—we build the confidence to save a life,” said Troy Bowman, Vice President of In-Pulse CPR. “In an emergency, seconds matter. Our mission is to make sure every student leaves our class ready to act decisively when it counts.”

In-Pulse CPR Creates a Ripple Effect Across Communities

Since its inception, In-Pulse CPR has trained healthcare professionals, educators, first responders, and everyday citizens. This extensive reach has created a ripple effect of life-saving skills across thousands of families, schools, workplaces, and organizations. The company’s partnerships with hospitals, universities, government agencies, and school districts reflect its deep integration within communities and the high level of trust placed in its programs.

One of the core strengths of In-Pulse CPR is its commitment to accessibility. With more than 50 class locations in key metro areas across four states, the company makes life-saving training convenient for everyone. Many of the classes are held within 15 minutes of major urban centers like Tampa, Minneapolis, and Harrisburg, ensuring that people from all walks of life have access to the training they need.

Why Hands-On, In-Person Instruction is Essential for Real-World Readiness

While online CPR courses have gained popularity, In-Pulse CPR firmly believes that there is no substitute for hands-on, in-person training. This approach, led by certified instructors with real-world emergency experience, allows students to practice CPR with real equipment in realistic scenarios. This method helps build muscle memory and enhances the students’ confidence in using their skills when an emergency arises.

“Our hands-on, interactive approach sets us apart from others,” Bowman explained. “It’s not just about getting certified—it’s about ensuring that our students are truly ready to act and save lives in real-world situations. We want them to feel empowered, not just prepared.”

In-Pulse CPR’s Role in Building a Culture of Readiness

In-Pulse CPR’s impact extends beyond the classroom. The company actively engages in community outreach, emphasizing the importance of CPR training and life-saving skills for everyone. This commitment is reflected in their many success stories, including instances where former students have used their CPR skills to save lives.

“The real reward is hearing from past students who used their skills to save a life—that’s when you know the training made a difference,” Bowman added. These testimonials highlight the lasting impact of the company’s training programs and the vital role they play in public safety.

In-Pulse CPR’s Credibility and Trust as an AHA-Approved Training Center

In-Pulse CPR’s credibility is further underscored by its status as an American Heart Association (AHA) approved training center. This accreditation ensures that the training provided aligns with the latest evidence-based guidelines for CPR, AED, and emergency cardiovascular care. Students who complete In-Pulse CPR’s courses receive AHA certification cards, recognized nationwide and required for various professional roles.

The company’s adherence to AHA standards is a testament to its commitment to quality, ensuring that every student receives the most accurate, up-to-date training available. This commitment to excellence has earned In-Pulse CPR the trust of thousands of students and organizations alike.

About In-Pulse CPR

In-Pulse CPR was founded in 2009 by Mollie Bowman, a nurse with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. Since then, the company has grown into a trusted AHA approved training center, training over 150000 students across multiple states. With a team of over 40 certified instructors, In-Pulse CPR offers high-quality, hands-on CPR, AED, First Aid, and BLS training for both healthcare professionals and the general public. The company’s mission is to make life-saving skills accessible and to empower individuals with the confidence to act decisively in an emergency.

Media Contact

Troy Bowman

Vice President, In-Pulse CPR

Email: staff@inpulsecpr.com

Website: www.inpulsecpr.com

LinkedIn