Found Procurement Announces Strategic Procurement Solutions

Redefining Procurement for Time-Starved Leaders

Found Procurement has announced the launch of its comprehensive procurement execution and project management services, designed to remove the administrative burden from business leaders across mining, civil, construction, and logistics sectors. Led by Director Kit Pirrottina, the company provides an end-to-end solution that streamlines sourcing, vendor management, contract negotiations, and project execution.

Pirrottina explains, “Most CEOs have no idea how much time they’re losing to procurement, until I give it back to them.” The company’s approach centers on execution rather than advice, taking complete ownership of procurement functions to free leadership teams from time-draining tasks.

The Challenge of Time Poverty in Growing Companies

As businesses scale, executives often face the challenge of time poverty. Leadership attention is consumed by administrative demands such as chasing vendors, comparing quotes, and managing contracts. This hidden cost erodes productivity and distracts from strategic growth initiatives.

Found Procurement addresses this problem by reengineering procurement from a reactive necessity into a proactive advantage. By handling operations behind the scenes, the company returns valuable hours to executives while ensuring procurement functions drive measurable results.

Delivering Execution, Not Recommendations

Unlike traditional procurement consultants who focus on generating reports or identifying savings, Found Procurement delivers execution. The company assumes full control of procurement functions, including engineering, labour hire, equipment sourcing, transport, and logistics.

Pirrottina notes, “I don’t give you a to-do list. I take it off your plate completely. Procurement shouldn’t be a distraction, it should be your edge.”

This operational model ensures clients not only benefit from cost optimization but also from the elimination of administrative inefficiencies.

Tangible Results: Time and Focus Reclaimed

Clients working with Found Procurement report more than just financial benefits. Executives regain between 10-20 hours each week, enabling them to focus on strategic priorities and long-term growth.

“The most valuable thing I return to my clients isn’t dollars, it’s bandwidth,” Pirrottina states. This regained capacity allows companies to move faster, make more informed decisions, and achieve greater operational resilience.

A Journey from Problem-Solver to Strategic Partner

Pirrottina founded Found Procurement after identifying a consistent pattern of inefficiency within procurement systems. Many organizations accepted wasted time and resources as unavoidable. Recognizing this gap, Pirrottina built a system that transformed procurement into a structured, performance-based function.

“I saw the inefficiencies and knew there had to be a better way. So I built it,” he recalls. This vision shaped Found Procurement into a trusted partner for high-growth companies seeking to eliminate procurement bottlenecks.

Procurement as a Profit Engine

The company’s philosophy reframes procurement from a back-office task into a profit-generating driver of scalability and margin improvement. By making procurement invisible yet indispensable, Found Procurement positions itself as a catalyst for business growth.

“I make procurement invisible, so you can be unstoppable,” Pirrottina affirms. This perspective challenges traditional assumptions and elevates procurement as a strategic lever of competitive advantage.

Shaping the Future of Procurement

Found Procurement continues to expand its influence across industries, setting new standards for how businesses approach procurement. By focusing on execution, time recovery, and measurable outcomes, the company distinguishes itself as a leader in procurement strategy and project execution.

“Procurement is where growth either stalls, or accelerates. I make sure it accelerates,” Pirrottina emphasizes. His mission underscores the company’s commitment to delivering tangible impact, not just reports.

About Found Procurement

Found Procurement is a project execution management, project coordination, and resourcing company dedicated to serving mining, civil, construction, and logistics sectors. With expertise spanning equipment sourcing, labour hire, engineering, and logistics, the company provides streamlined procurement solutions that reduce administration, improve efficiency, and return valuable time to executives and business leaders.

