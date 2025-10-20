DMR News

Shaping the Future of Incident Management: 911 Systems Launches Its Next Generation Public Safety Software Platform

ByEthan Lin

Oct 20, 2025

911 Systems is excited to announce the launch of its next-generation public safety platform. The new platform, designed to make emergency communication and coordination faster, simpler, and more connected, combines computer aided dispatch (CAD), record management systems (RMS), and jail management (JMS) with AI support, real-time data, and customizable CFS workflows to eliminate redundancies and simplify daily operations for law enforcement agencies and first responders.

Founded to develop modern public safety software solutions that are easy to use and train on, 911 Systems has established itself as a frontrunner in redefining emergency response and shaping the future of incident management. The computer aided dispatch provider recognized the need for modernized emergency response systems that offer a full suite of products and created a platform that is modern, powered by cloud-based technology and AI, to connect everything into one platform.

911 Systems’ cloud-native public safety software delivers a centralized, three-sided platform that connects municipalities, first responders, and users. The new system brings modern, intuitive technology and scalable infrastructure to give law enforcement agencies and first response teams an easier way of managing every aspect of emergency response. Using cutting-edge AI and cloud-based technologies, 911 Systems facilitates real-time updates and streamlines information flow between all parties involved, improving response times and overall coordination. The next-generation public safety computer aided dispatch platform is also built to keep data accurate, secure, and always up to date.

“We are thrilled to bring safety technology to the modern age with our simplified and integrated platform,” said 911 Systems’ spokesperson. “For too long, law enforcement and first responders have relied on outdated software solutions built years ago, and we are on a mission to change that. Our public safety software platform gives agencies tools and products that are simple, accessible, and built for today’s challenges.”

With this launch, 911 Systems introduces a full suite of products, including CAD, RMS, JMS, an app for first responders, and a portal for nursing homes called CareLink Portal. Moreover, 911 Systems has announced the ongoing development of the HelpTapp app, an app that will enable constituents to connect to emergency and non-emergency services from their phone.

The new public safety platform marks a bold step forward for 911 Systems as the company continues to action its broader strategy of innovating and modernizing public safety systems. The new platform and upcoming app will be continuously updated with new features and improvements to enhance communication, data accuracy, and response efficiency across departments.

“The launch of our public safety software platform is just the beginning,” added the spokesperson. “We are committed to changing the way emergency response unfolds by ensuring every system and piece of data works together in real-time.”

For more information about 911 Systems and its newly launched public safety platform, visit 911systems.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

