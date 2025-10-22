ColorVision Reinforces Its Commitment to Customer Success and Employee Well Being

ColorVision Sets the Standard for Customer Partnerships and Employee Success

In a high-performance industry where customer service is often promised but rarely perfected, ColorVision proves that partnerships- not transactions- are the real differentiator. Driven by a belief that ‘Our Success Depends on Yours’, this coatings distributor is rewriting what it means to serve customers and support employees, from the paint booth to the production line.

Founded in 1987 and still family-owned, the company has grown to 11 locations across Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Nebraska. ColorVision supports the collision, commercial, light industrial, and traffic coatings markets with award-winning service. Their commitment to quality is exemplified by multiple PPG Platinum Distributor® of the Year awards and a focus on product knowledge, technical support, and value-added services.

“It’s a bilateral approach for both our teams and our customers. Both need to function in unison,” said Connor Allen, General Manager at ColorVision.

Allen shares, “We strive every day to be the best and ensure we understand the needs and goals of our customers, listening intently to each unique opportunity, and providing a customized set of tools for those goals to be achieved.”

This customer-first philosophy is reflected in the long-term relationships ColorVision has cultivated over the years, including with Bell’s Body Shop, which has partnered with ColorVision since 1987.

A Partnership That Withstood A Tornado: Bell’s Body Shop

Jacob C. Bell, owner of Bell’s Body Shop, describes the invaluable role ColorVision has played in his family-run business. ” Their products are second to none, and we trust them for every aspect of our work, from painting and body repairs to specialized finishing and beyond.”

Bell continues, “Their passion for supporting their customers is unmatched. ColorVision values their team, customers, and community, and it shows in everything they do! They consistently help us improve with our profitability, efficiency, daily workflow, and their technical support is second to none.

Bell also praises ColorVision for its swift action during a difficult time: “Our business was damaged from a tornado in March of 2025, ColorVision showed up to check on our staff and our business. They helped us with damaged items, organize our product cabinets, and update systems. Their customer service and professionalism speaks volumes about who they are and what they represent.”

Building a Culture of Success

ColorVision’s “Culture of Success” emphasizes accountability, integrity, and proactive solutions. That culture is grounded in the mission: “Our Success Depends on Yours.” This commitment is reflected in the work ethic of the entire team.

According to Allen, “We want every team member to feel proud of their role here. That’s why we support their growth, personally and professionally. Whether that be through training, advancement, or general business development.”

Newton, KS Store Manager, Kaden Cody, who joined the team three years ago, shares, “The culture of success is a reminder of what we do and why we do it. We strive to exceed customer needs and expectations, and that clear mission unites us toward a common goal.”

Providing 100% healthcare coverage for ColorVision team members is more than just a benefit to the company; it’s the foundation of the company’s beliefs. “Through many economic challenges, the financial crisis in the mid-2000’s, COVID, rapid inflation, etc., we have been able to maintain this program, and it’s something that’s near and dear to our hearts.” Allen continues, “My parents founded ColorVision on this belief, and it’s something that’s instilled in all of us. Take care of your teams, and they’ll take care of you, and our teams always have our backs!”

A Commitment to Employee Well-Being

ColorVision stands out not only for its customer service but also for the way it treats its employees. John Williamson, Business Development Manager at ColorVision, appreciates the company’s collaborative environment, saying, “Every day is something new, and I enjoy connecting with multiple people to solve problems and help customers. Having the ability to reach out to the team for solutions makes all the difference.”

Williamson also notes the value of the company’s employee benefits: “The company-paid health insurance is great, and the 401(k) match is better than most. Plus, the PPG stock option is a unique perk that aligns us with the company’s success.”

Building the Future of Coatings Distribution

With its strong focus on customer partnerships and employee well-being, ColorVision is poised for continued growth. By combining exclusive product access with proactive service and trust in its people, ColorVision continues to lead the coatings market.

“Fostering that internal culture, trusting our teams to work together and execute goals, is ultimately what, in my opinion, sets us apart,” said Allen. “It gives us the freedom to spend time understanding our customers’ needs and ultimately do what we need to help them succeed.”

About ColorVision

Founded in 1987, ColorVision is a family-owned distributor of high-performance coatings and associated products. With a focus on customer-first service and innovative solutions, ColorVision leads the market in the collision, commercial, light industrial, and traffic solutions segments. The company operates 11 locations across Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Nebraska and is a founding member of the PPG Platinum Distributor® Network.

