MyMallorcaCharter Announces New Superyacht Picks for Luxury Charter in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands

DMA Yachting’s senior brokers, Sarah Klische and William McNally, have each spent more than a decade in Mallorca, building relationships with yacht owners, crews, and operators. Their deep knowledge of both the crewed yachts and local cruising areas underpins this list, which highlights the top high-end crewed superyacht charter Mallorca options now available in the region.

DMA Yachting is observing a clear growth in the market for crewed yacht charters in Mallorca , with more clients choosing the Balearics over traditional hotspots like the French Riviera or Amalfi Coast. According to their local team, Mallorca now offers a compelling combination: lower charter and marina costs than the French Riviera, direct flights from the U.S., and a fast-growing luxury yacht fleet.

“Mallorca is becoming a serious alternative to the South of France. It’s cheaper, easy to reach from the U.S., and the luxury fleet here is growing quickly. You can beach-club hop one day, dine at Michelin restaurants the next, and swim at a remote beach the third, all in a less crowded setting, and with much more for your money. The hardest part is choosing the yacht, so that is why we are offering this curated list,” said Sarah Klische.

She adds, “I’ve lived here with my family for over ten years and explored every corner of Mallorca. The cruising ground is incredibly diverse: you have the south coast, which is easily reached from Palma, the rugged west coast, and the upscale north coast. More superyachts are heading here for beach clubs and the stunning bays. And then there’s Ibiza and Formentera, just a short hop away with a completely different energy. Mallorca truly has something for everyone.”

To strengthen its presence across the Balearic Islands, DMA Yachting also recently welcomed Carina Isenberg, a new on-site broker based in Ibiza who specializes in luxury yacht charters in Mallorca, Ibiza, and Formentera . Her on-the-ground insight helps DMA serve clients across the full Balearic region.

“The luxury yachting scene is thriving in Ibiza; it is just one of those highly rated, iconic party places that will never go out of style. We have several of the best beach bars in Europe, the food is top, and just around the corner is Formentera with a completely different laid-back beach vibe; it is such a unique combo. I have worked on superyachts all over the Med, and the Balearics is personally my favorite yachting ground,” said Carina.

DMA Yachting’s local team selected ten standout yachts for the 2025 season. Below are a few highlights from the list, chosen for their design, value, and charter-ready amenities. Full reviews, detailed specifications, and high-resolution photos for all ten yachts can be found at MyMallorcaCharter.com

PARA BELLUM is a 154 ft Sanlorenzo delivered in 2023, notable for having one of the most impressive beach club setups currently available in the Mediterranean. Fold-down terraces, a sea-level gym, and direct water access give it a catamaran-like openness in a superyacht package. The 5+1 cabin layout suits both families and mixed groups, and the yacht holds a Spanish charter license, a key advantage many newer builds lack.

KING BENJI, launched in 2024, was built specifically for charter use. The 12 m Nortech chase tender is a rare inclusion and a major asset for island-hopping or water sports. Dual plunge pools on the bow convert into a Jacuzzi, and the full-beam master features a private terrace. Sliding glass doors on three sides of both the main saloon and sky lounge deliver amazing indoor-outdoor living.

EXTRA TIME, a 145 ft Conrad launched in 2024, combines polished design with practical features. Her beach club includes a floating platform extension for jet ski docking – an uncommon feature at this size. She’s equipped with stabilizers both underway and at anchor, making her an excellent option for Mallorca to Ibiza crossings. A strong choice for those who value both performance and aesthetics.

MOKA is a 164 ft Sanlorenzo tri-deck yacht with a stunning aft-deck infinity pool – complete with a contraflow system. Her beach club is well-designed for relaxing right at the water’s edge, and she carries a strong selection of toys geared toward active guests. The yacht’s pedigree and refit, combined with a capable crew, make her ideal for more high-action charters.

RED DRAGON, at 168 ft, brings proper performance sailing to the list without compromising on luxury. This Dubois-designed Alloy yacht has logged serious sea miles and underwent a full refit in 2022. Charterers get the comfort and space of a motor yacht, with the added appeal of. Five cabins, expansive decks, and a strong toy lineup make her a top choice in her class.

By highlighting these top options, MyMallorcaCharter.com is showcasing Mallorca & the Balearics as a leading destination for charterers seeking privacy, variety, and value. From secluded coves in the Tramuntana to the party scene in Ibiza, this region offers something for every style of charter. For those exploring a luxury yacht charter in Mallorca , this yacht selection is the perfect place to start.