Tyrex Launches UK Website to Strengthen Defence Against USB-Borne Threats

Tyrex, a cybersecurity hardware manufacturer specialising in military-grade USB decontamination and removable media protection, has launched its new UK website: www.tyrex-cyber.co.uk. The platform supports Tyrex’s partnership with MAC Solutions, its official UK representative, providing British organisations with direct access to its range of cybersecurity hardware and educational resources about air-gapped network protection.

The UK launch marks an important step in Tyrex’s international expansion, aiming to bridge the awareness gap surrounding USB-borne cyber threats. While many French and European industries already recognise the risks of removable media, UK organisations remain less familiar with hardware solutions that protect critical and offline systems from infection. Through its new site, Tyrex seeks to educate decision-makers on the real-world impact of USB attacks and offer practical solutions tailored to British sectors such as defence, government, and industrial operations.

According to Christophe Bourel, CEO of Tyrex, the company’s mission is to stop USB-borne threats before they reach critical networks and to make hardware-enforced protection accessible to organisations across the UK. Tyrex’s range of devices — including the TYREX Mobile, Satellite, Totem, and D-Rex stations — act as secure checkpoints for removable media, scanning and cleaning devices before they connect to protected systems.

To learn more about these solutions, visit: https://www.tyrex-cyber.co.uk/solutions-usb-malware-removal/

Each unit uses five antivirus engines and two anti-malware engines to detect and neutralise both known and unknown threats. Unlike software-only solutions, Tyrex’s hardware isolates scanning from the internal network, creating a physical layer of defence that cannot be bypassed by malware. This hardware-based approach ensures that security remains intact, even in environments disconnected from the internet.

Ease of use remains central to Tyrex’s design philosophy. Each station runs on a proprietary hardened operating system based on Linux, with an intuitive touchscreen interface designed for quick, safe scanning. Users simply connect a USB device, initiate a scan, and receive a clear report confirming whether the drive is safe to use. For compliance-driven sectors, Tyrex also supports audit logs to help meet Cyber Essentials, ISO 27001, and NHS DSPT standards, giving organisations both protection and traceability.

Tyrex’s presence in the UK comes at a time when removable media continues to pose a serious, often underestimated risk. Studies indicate that nearly one-third of global malware infections stem from USB devices, making physical entry points a major weak link in many cybersecurity frameworks. Tyrex addresses this by providing complete hardware-based defence solutions purpose-built for sensitive and air-gapped networks.

Founded in 2017, Tyrex has become a trusted name in removable media cybersecurity, serving defence organisations and Forbes 200 companies across Europe. Its hardware is deployed in high-security sectors such as energy, maritime, and manufacturing — industries where even brief system downtime can result in significant operational and financial losses.

The new Tyrex UK website provides a central hub for organisations to explore its technology, access educational resources, and learn more about emerging threats in industrial and governmental environments. Visitors can view the full site at www.tyrex-cyber.co.uk.

About Tyrex

Founded in 2017 in France, Tyrex specialises in military-grade USB decontamination hardware that protects air-gapped and secure networks from malware. Trusted by defence organisations and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, Tyrex combines hardware-enforced isolation, multi-engine malware detection, and ease of use to stop USB-borne threats before they reach your systems.