Kingdom Book Awards Announces Launch to Recognize Faith-Based Authors

Kingdom Book Awards, founded by bestselling authors Daniella and Patricio Ordonez, has officially launched with the aim of recognizing and elevating authors who share faith-driven messages through their work. The awards are designed to spotlight Kingdom-focused literature, supporting authors whose books spread messages of faith, hope, and spiritual empowerment.

With the launch of the Kingdom Book Awards, Daniella and Patricio Ordonez hope to provide a platform for authors within the faith-based community whose messages deserve greater exposure. As seasoned authors with a passion for elevating Kingdom voices, they understand the challenges authors face when seeking recognition for their work. Their mission is to ensure that Kingdom-centered books and messages reach a wider audience and receive the acknowledgment they deserve.

“As authors, we know firsthand how difficult it can be to get the right recognition for your book,” said Daniella Ordonez, an award-winning and bestselling author. “That’s why the Kingdom Book Awards were created. We want to ensure that authors whose work aligns with Kingdom principles are given the opportunity to have their books seen and heard.”

The Kingdom Book Awards will serve as a valuable opportunity for faith-based authors to be recognized for their work, helping them stand out in the competitive world of publishing. The awards seek to provide a space where these books can be celebrated for the powerful impact they have in shaping and transforming lives.

A Unique Platform for Kingdom Authors

The Ordonez couple, who are also the founders of Tell Your Story Coaching and Mobilize Your Message Media, are no strangers to helping others achieve their writing and publishing goals. Daniella, a 6x bestselling author, and Patricio, a 2x bestselling author, have worked with numerous writers to guide them through the book launch process. Their experience in empowering authors has equipped them with a unique perspective on how to accelerate an author’s journey, which is why they created the Kingdom Book Awards to support this mission.

“Both of us started from humble beginnings, Daniella as a teacher and I as a mechanic. It was through difficult times, including job losses, that we found our true calling,” said Patricio Ordonez. “We’ve worked with hundreds of authors, helping them get their messages out into the world. The Kingdom Book Awards is our way of giving back by providing authors the recognition they deserve and the platform to impact others.”

One Book Away From Breakthrough

The Kingdom Book Awards believe that one book can change lives, and the Ordonez family’s commitment is to ensure that these books are not just recognized, but celebrated. Daniella and Patricio often tell their clients, “You are one book away from breakthrough,” underscoring their belief that every author’s work has the potential to inspire and transform others.

Through this initiative, the Kingdom Book Awards will support authors who are seeking to launch their books with purpose and intention. The Ordonez family emphasizes the importance of not just writing a book, but also ensuring it reaches the right audience, making a lasting impact for the Kingdom of God.

“The goal is simple: we want Kingdom authors to feel empowered and equipped to spread their messages with boldness and confidence,” Daniella Ordonez added. “The Kingdom Book Awards is about more than recognition, it’s about launching a movement of faith-based literature that will help transform lives and encourage believers to pursue their Kingdom assignments.”

Award Categories

The Kingdom Book Awards has several categories to recognize different genres and impactful works, including:

Kingdom Family Impact Award

Kingdom Education Impact Award

Kingdom Ministry Book Award

Kingdom Leadership Impact Award

Kingdom Arts Book Award

Kingdom Business & Finance Award

Kingdom Health & Wellness Award

Kingdom Children’s Impact Award

Kingdom Media Impact Award

Kingdom Restoration Award

Click here for the full details of the award categories.



Submit Your Book Today and Be Recognized

The Kingdom Book Awards is now accepting submissions for authors who want to be recognized for their impactful works. Whether authors are seasoned or just beginning their journey, the awards provide a unique opportunity to receive recognition for their books that can further their impact and reach. The submission process allows authors to showcase their work and be considered for awards that will help elevate their message.

“We encourage authors who are passionate about sharing their faith and Kingdom message to submit their work for consideration,” Patricio Ordonez stated. “This is your chance to be part of something larger than yourself. We want to give your book the platform it deserves.”

To submit a book or learn more about the Kingdom Book Awards, visit www.kingdombookawards.com .

Kingdom Book Awards Honored with Evergreen Award for Best Faith-Based Book Awards

Kingdom Book Awards has been recognized with the 2025 Evergreen Award for Best Faith-Based Book Awards in the U.S ., celebrating its commitment to uplifting authors whose works carry faith-driven and Kingdom-centered messages. This recognition highlights the organization’s unique dedication to amplifying voices in Christian literature, offering authors a trusted platform to share messages of hope, purpose, and transformation. Founded by bestselling authors Daniella and Patricio Ordonez, the awards stand apart in the publishing landscape by combining excellence in literary recognition with a mission rooted in faith and community impact.

About Kingdom Book Awards

Founded by bestselling authors Daniella and Patricio Ordonez, Kingdom Book Awards is dedicated to recognizing faith-based authors who are making an impact with their books and Kingdom messages. The awards provide a platform for authors to be celebrated and their books to reach a wider audience. Through their coaching and publishing ventures, Daniella and Patricio have empowered hundreds of authors to fulfill their Kingdom assignments by sharing their messages through literature. The Kingdom Book Awards is a reflection of their commitment to supporting and uplifting Kingdom voices in the publishing world.

Media Contact

Daniella & Patricio Ordonez

Phone : 8446553777

Founders, Kingdom Book Awards

Email: info@tellyourstorybooks.com

Website

Facebook – Kingdom Book Awards