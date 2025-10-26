EGGcellent Revolutionizes Egg Preservation with EGGstender

EGGcellent Launches EGGstender to Combat Global Egg Waste



EGGcellent, a cutting-edge food bio-technology company, has launched EGGcellent EGGstender, an innovative plant-based egg preservation technology designed to reduce spoilage and extend the shelf life of eggs. The product was created by Vishal Narayanaswamy, an agri-tech veteran and founder of EGGcellent, inspired by his previous experience in the food industry, where he learned firsthand about the costly impacts of food spoilage.

EGGcellent EGGstender is a tasteless, invisible coating that creates a protective “bio-armour” on the egg’s shell, slowing water loss and preventing the growth of spoilage-causing microbes. This revolutionary technology has the potential to drastically reduce egg waste, a problem that affects 10-20% of the global egg supply annually, costing billions of dollars.

A Game-Changer for Farmers and Producers



One of the primary benefits of EGGcellent EGGstender is its ability to extend the shelf life of eggs, offering significant financial advantages to egg producers. Before implementing EGGstender, many farmers experienced heavy losses due to egg spoilage, resulting in wasted revenue and damaged consumer trust. By applying EGGstender, farmers are now able to achieve minimal spoilage rates, leading to greater product reliability, reduced returns, and an overall increase in profitability.

Sustenance Farms, a 60,000-bird operation in Chennai, is one of the many success stories from using the EGGstender. After adopting the technology, Sustenance Farms reduced spoilage rates from over 12% to under 0.9%, resulting in a 24% increase in net profits within just six months. Akhil, the farm’s owner, stated, “Freshness issues used to be our biggest profit drain. EGGstender fixed all of that. Now, our spoilage is minimal, returns have plummeted, and negative reviews have vanished.”

A Global Solution to Egg Waste



Eggstender is not just a benefit for local producers; it opens doors for farmers to enter international markets with confidence. By ensuring the freshness of eggs for longer periods, EGGstender significantly reduces the risk of rejected shipments due to spoilage, thereby enhancing the viability of exporting eggs globally. The technology ensures that eggs retain their quality throughout the supply chain, which has been a crucial barrier for many farmers looking to expand their reach.

As EGGcellent’s founder Vishal Narayanaswamy explained, “The real battle against food waste isn’t just in logistics or delivery; it’s at the molecular level, right at the source. We created EGGcellent EGGstender to be that fundamental solution, making our food supply more resilient and less wasteful from the very start.”

The Benefits of EGGcellent EGGstender

For Farmers : Reduced spoilage means fewer losses, higher profitability, and the ability to scale operations.

: Reduced spoilage means fewer losses, higher profitability, and the ability to scale operations. For Retailers and Exporters : EGGstender offers unprecedented supply chain flexibility and drastically cuts down on costly product write-offs.

: EGGstender offers unprecedented supply chain flexibility and drastically cuts down on costly product write-offs. For Consumers: Consumers benefit from longer-lasting, fresher eggs, reducing household food waste and ensuring safety.

EGGcellent’s Impact on the Industry

The introduction of EGGcellent EGGstender has not only reduced waste for individual farmers but also has the potential to shift the entire food production industry toward more sustainable practices. By tackling spoilage at the source, EGGcellent is leading the way in the fight against food waste, providing a solution that benefits producers, retailers, and consumers alike.

About EGGcellent



Founded by agri-tech veteran Vishal Narayanaswamy, EGGcellent is a global food bio-technology company focused on creating sustainable solutions to combat food waste. The company’s flagship product, EGGcellent EGGstender, is designed to address the global issue of egg spoilage and create a more sustainable food ecosystem by reducing waste at its source. The company’s innovative approach to food preservation is setting new standards in the food-tech industry.

For more information, please visit www.eggshelflife.com .

Media Contact



Navin Dorai

Global Communications Director, EGGcellent

Email: navin@eggshelflife.com

Website: EGGcellent

Instagram: EGGcellent EGGstender

YouTube: EGGcellent EGGstender

LinkedIn: EGGcellent EGGstender

Facebook: EGGcellent EGGstender

Twitter: EGGcellent EGGstender