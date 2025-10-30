MyTurkishCharter Introduces Turkey as a Rising Star in Luxury Yacht Charters with Unmatched Value

MyTurkishCharter unveils Turkey as a hidden goldmine for high-value luxury yacht charters, offering high-end experiences with significantly better value than traditional Western Mediterranean destinations. With a growing fleet of crewed yachts, more reliable weather, and access to uncrowded coastlines and historical sites, Turkey is now firmly on the radar for travelers seeking high-value luxury yacht vacations.

Hidden in the shadows of Greece, Turkey is a yacht charter location that is totally overlooked. But in terms of fleet, infrastructure, and cruising ground, it is a goldmine. Turkey delivers more yacht for the money, fewer crowds, beautiful gulets and luxury motor yachts, and much more reliable weather than the western Mediterranean,” says William McNally, senior yacht charter broker at MyTurkishCharter .

“We’re seeing charterers shift their thinking. Rather than simply paying more, they’re asking: where can I get the best vessel, crew, and Mediterranean coastline all in one package? Turkey ticks that box,” adds charter specialist Mo Pristas.

While Greece and Italy remain staples of the Mediterranean yachting scene, turkey yacht charter is emerging as the smart alternative. Clients benefit from a mature gulet fleet, competitive pricing on new-build motor yachts, and a coastline that blends dramatic scenery with cultural heritage and calm cruising conditions.

MyTurkishCharter is seeing increasing interest from both new and repeat charterers who want to maximize their budget without sacrificing comfort. The platform’s curated selection of crewed yacht charter turkey , from contemporary motor yachts to spacious gulets, provides options across group sizes and preferences.

Recent examples from the fleet illustrate the value clearly:

CALM DOWN, a 99 ft modern luxury motor yacht, offers accommodation for 12 guests in six ensuite cabins for around €28,000/week. With a shaded dining area, Jacuzzi, and toys including jet ski, Seabobs, paddleboard, and water skis, the vessel delivers strong value for a 2023 build. Among her class, CALM DOWN stands out for her layout efficiency and the cost-per-person ratio rarely seen in yachts under 100 ft.

DEEP WATER, a 128 ft superyacht launched in 2022, is available for around €73,500/week. With six equal cabins, a clean and contemporary finish, a jet ski, water skis, paddleboards, and an inflatable platform, she is ideal for guests seeking an active, water-based experience. Compared to other yachts in her size and age bracket, DEEP WATER offers a toy-rich charter with unusually equal guest accommodations – a rare mix in this segment. She is a standout choice for luxury yacht charter turkey .

ADMIRAL, a 47 m gulet designed for up to 36 guests in 16 cabins, is purpose-built for large group charters. With spacious deck layouts, multiple social zones, and water toys including paddleboards and canoes, it’s a rare find in the Mediterranean where large-capacity yachts are in short supply. ADMIRAL is especially suited for extended families, corporate retreats, and special events. In terms of gulet charter Turkey , she offers scale and organization unmatched at this price point.

According to Pristas, clients considering a yacht charter in Turkey should prioritize timing, understanding what’s included in the weekly rate, and using a broker who knows the region. “Because Turkey isn’t yet saturated like other hotspots, clients often enjoy more flexible itineraries and better availability, which won’t last forever,” he says.

As more charter clients discover what Turkey has to offer, MyTurkishCharter continues to expand its fleet and services, anticipating growing demand for luxury, crewed yacht charters that offer genuine value.