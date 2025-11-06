DMR News

Spritzn Announces Revolutionary Fork’em Furniture Mark Removal Set

Ethan Lin

Nov 6, 2025

Introduction to the Fork’em Set

Spritzn, a leader in innovative cleaning solutions, has unveiled the Fork’em Furniture Mark Removal Set. Designed specifically to eliminate deep carpet dents caused by heavy furniture, this revolutionary tool outperforms traditional cleaning hacks like water sprays, ice blocks, and scrubbing—methods that often lead to lasting carpet damage.

The Problem with Traditional Cleaning Hacks

Carpet dents are a widespread issue in American households, especially for those with heavy furniture. While popular methods such as water sprays and ice blocks may offer temporary fixes, they can stretch or distort carpet fibers, leading to premature wear. The Fork’em Set provides an easier, more reliable solution that works safely on even the most delicate carpets, preserving their integrity and appearance.

The Unique Design of the Fork’em Set

What sets the Fork’em Furniture Mark Removal Set apart is its innovative design. The set includes a re-usable Ice Ball made with non-toxic phase-change glycerin. This allows the stainless steel ball to be refrozen repeatedly, providing optimal moisture to carpet fibers. The included fork agitator then gently lifts the fibers, restoring the carpet’s appearance with minimal effort and no damage—something traditional methods often fail to achieve.

The Impact on American Households

The launch of the Fork’em Set arrives at a time when Americans are increasingly seeking ways to optimize their household chores. Recent studies indicate that Americans spend up to 28 days each year on cleaning, leaving just an average of one hour of family time per day. Spritzn’s new product helps users reclaim their time by offering a more efficient and effective solution for a common cleaning problem.

“I’ve always been focused on making life easier for American families,” said Matthew Scott, Founder of Spritzn. “If I can make one family’s life easier with my content and products each day, I’ve achieved my goal.”

Social Media Buzz and Customer Reception

The Fork’em Set has already generated significant buzz across social media, with millions of views on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Its viral success is a testament to its effectiveness and innovation. Spritzn’s engaging social media content, which shares practical cleaning tips and hacks, has resonated deeply with homeowners and cleaning enthusiasts alike.

“I’ve seen a lot of products in the cleaning space, but none quite like this,” says one satisfied customer. “It works, it’s simple, and it saved my carpet from looking worn out.”

Shipping from Texas to the Rest of the U.S.

Spritzn’s products, including the Fork’em Furniture Mark Removal Set, are shipped directly from Texas, ensuring prompt and reliable delivery to customers nationwide. This efficiency underscores Spritzn’s commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction.

About Spritzn

Spritzn, founded by Matthew Scott, offers innovative cleaning solutions designed to simplify household chores and help families reclaim their time. With a background in professional cleaning and leadership experience as General Manager of a tech cleaning company, Matthew has used his knowledge to create products and content that make American homes cleaner and more beautiful. Spritzn has gained a dedicated following on social media (@spritznproducts), where it shares cleaning tips, hacks, and product demonstrations.

