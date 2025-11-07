TM17pro Announces Nationwide Soccer Camps with German Coaching Methods

Nation’s Largest Independent Soccer Camp Program Unveils Nationwide Expansion

TM17pro, recognized as the nation’s largest independently operated soccer camp program, is proud to announce the launch of its nationwide soccer camps featuring German-inspired coaching methods. Founded by Mirko and Marion Dieseler, TM17pro has become a leader in the development of young soccer players by focusing on personalized training that not only improves technique but fosters teamwork, discipline, and an international mindset.

“We believe soccer is more than just a game. It’s a life philosophy that shapes character,” says Mirko Dieseler, CEO and co-founder of TM17pro. “Through our unique blend of American and German soccer methodologies, we offer players the opportunity to experience world-class training while also creating pathways to European soccer opportunities.”

A Unique Coaching Experience Rooted in German Expertise

At the core of TM17pro’s soccer camps is the emphasis on the German coaching philosophy, renowned for its technical rigor and player-focused development. German-trained coaches, many of whom hold UEFA B licenses, lead each session, focusing on individual player growth, technical skills, and decision-making under pressure.

The coaching staff’s experience extends beyond teaching, they also scout, mentor, and guide players through the development process, ensuring that every athlete receives the guidance they need to reach their full potential. This hands-on approach has set TM17pro apart as an independent and highly respected soccer camp provider.

Opening Doors for Players, One Camp at a Time

What sets TM17pro apart is its commitment to creating real opportunities for players, not just on the field, but off it as well. Thanks to strong connections with soccer academies in both the U.S. and Germany, TM17pro offers young athletes a bridge to international opportunities, helping them pursue soccer careers abroad. The organization’s focus on player development is clear, with camps hosted in key locations across the U.S., allowing aspiring players to gain exposure to international coaching standards.

“We are passionate about providing our players with genuine opportunities,” says Marion Dieseler, co-founder. “It’s not just about training them to be great players; it’s about opening doors to their future, whether that’s in Europe or in U.S. leagues.”

Real Testimonials from Parents and Players

TM17pro’s camp philosophy has garnered rave reviews from both parents and players alike. According to one parent, “Our sons have participated in multiple camps with Coach Mirko and TM17 Pro. We went to Hamburg for 10 days last fall. Our boys thoroughly enjoyed the training. There’s no ‘ego stroking’, just fast-paced, focused training. Our boys constantly ask when the next TM17 camp is near us. We highly recommend Coach Mirko and his team.”

Another parent shared, “My daughter’s skill level has drastically improved since attending the camp. She was so eager to travel to Europe with them but couldn’t due to school commitments. She is already planning to return next summer!”

A Family-Oriented Approach with International Reach

TM17pro was born out of the Dieseler family’s journey through the world of youth soccer. Mirko and Marion, parents of four soccer-loving kids, understand the challenges and joys of navigating youth soccer, both in the U.S. and Europe. Their philosophy is simple: to provide parents and players with clarity and confidence in a sometimes overwhelming process.

“Having lived the journey, we understand the concerns that families face,” adds Mirko. “TM17pro offers more than just training; it’s about offering trusted advice, personalized development, and a clear path forward.”

About TM17pro

TM17pro is the largest independent soccer camp provider in the United States, specializing in the development of young athletes through elite German-style coaching. With camps hosted nationwide, TM17pro aims to create opportunities for players to develop their skills, gain exposure to European soccer, and pursue their goals on an international stage. Founded by Mirko and Marion Dieseler, TM17pro prides itself on offering a family-oriented approach that focuses on both athletic and personal growth.

Media Contact:

Mirko Dieseler

TM17pro

CEO

Email: marion.dieseler@tm17pro.com

Phone: +18544449971

