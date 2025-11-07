FilmDraft Film Festival Opens Submissions for Short Films

The FilmDraft Film Festival, a unique platform for filmmakers to showcase their short films at all stages of development, has officially opened submissions for its upcoming event. Aspiring and established filmmakers alike are invited to submit their works to the festival, which prides itself on inclusivity and a focus on the filmmaking process. Submissions will be accepted through FilmFreeway, with a submission deadline of December 5th.

Supporting Filmmakers at Every Stage

The FilmDraft Film Festival is dedicated to creating a space for filmmakers to share their creative journeys, regardless of where they are in the production process. Whether the submission is a rough cut or a finished film, FilmDraft encourages filmmakers to share their stories. The festival’s commitment to fostering creativity extends beyond screenings, as every submission receives constructive feedback to help filmmakers refine and grow in their craft.

“We value the process of filmmaking itself,” said Ian Johnson-Tracy, Festival Director. “Our festival isn’t about showcasing only the final product. We want to celebrate every step of the journey, from initial drafts to completed films. The feedback provided is an integral part of our mission to help filmmakers improve and connect with one another.”

Free to Attend and Submit

The FilmDraft Film Festival is committed to accessibility, keeping the costs for submission as low as possible. The festival also stands out by offering free tickets for all attendees. FilmDraft works with sponsors, such as College Suites at Hudson Valley, to ensure that the festival remains affordable for filmmakers and their audiences. All that is required to attend is a reservation for a ticket once they become available.

“We want to create an environment where filmmakers can feel supported, no matter their level of experience,” added Johnson-Tracy. “By making it free to attend and submit, we hope to remove financial barriers and provide a space where creativity can thrive.”

Submit Your Short Film Today

Filmmakers interested in participating in the festival can submit their short films through FilmFreeway. The submission process is open now, with all films being considered for inclusion in the festival’s lineup. The FilmDraft Film Festival is particularly focused on promoting individual and collaborative projects, ensuring a diverse range of films will be featured. The deadline for submissions is December 5th, so filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work soon.

Submit your film on FilmFreeway: FilmDraft Film Festival on FilmFreeway



A Festival Built on Community and Feedback

One of the key aspects of FilmDraft Film Festival is its commitment to feedback. Every film submitted receives valuable insights that filmmakers can use to enhance their craft. This emphasis on community and continuous learning is what sets FilmDraft apart from other film festivals. The festival aims to build a network of filmmakers who can share experiences, collaborate on projects, and grow together.

“This festival is all about learning and connecting,” said Johnson-Tracy. “Whether it’s your first film or your hundredth, we want you to feel welcome and encouraged. The feedback and community support are what make this event special.”

About FilmDraft Film Festival

The FilmDraft Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating the diverse and creative world of short films. With a focus on the filmmaking process rather than just the final product, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers at all stages of production. Whether you’re a first-time filmmaker or a seasoned pro, FilmDraft invites you to submit your work and join a community that values creativity and feedback. The festival is committed to keeping submission costs low and making the event free to attend, ensuring accessibility for all filmmakers.

Media Contact

Ian Johnson-Tracy

Festival Director

FilmDraft Film Festival

Email: director@filmdraftfilmfestival.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook