House of Bosses Launches AI-Powered Marketing Solutions for Local Business Owners

After spending over 20 years in the film, fashion, and beauty industries, Aisling Powell experienced firsthand how difficult it can be for skilled business owners to attract clients. “I thought being great at what I did would be enough to build a busy business; it wasn’t,” she shares. Despite building websites, running ads, and hiring social media managers, Aisling struggled to fill her diary, which led her to create House of Bosses, a platform combining mentorship, consultancy, and automation to help local entrepreneurs achieve consistent client bookings.

“Marketing is critical to your success, but many owners have never been taught how to do it properly,” Aisling explains. “House of Bosses equips business owners with the tools to run their marketing effortlessly and gain control of their visibility.”

House of Bosses Services:

The Business Fix : A quick consultancy to identify and fix what’s not working in your marketing strategy.

: A quick consultancy to identify and fix what’s not working in your marketing strategy. The Business Roadmap : A done-with-you mentorship program where Aisling helps business owners build their AI marketing team, which writes social posts, emails, and offline campaigns in their voice.

: A done-with-you mentorship program where Aisling helps business owners build their AI marketing team, which writes social posts, emails, and offline campaigns in their voice. AI Automate: A done-for-you automation system to run marketing efforts in the background, including social media, emails, and lead generation.

Real Results:

Sheila from Coogan Bergin Clinic saw a 65% email open rate and generated 10 bookings overnight after implementing her AI-powered email strategy.

Ina from Birr, Co. Offaly, transitioned from renting a nail room to running a fully-booked salon and training academy within a year.

“Many talented business owners fail because their skills aren’t found,” says Aisling. “Marketing shouldn’t be the reason businesses fail. House of Bosses allows owners to focus on what they do best while automating their marketing processes.”

About House of Bosses

House of Bosses, founded by Aisling Powell, offers consultancy, mentorship, and AI-powered marketing systems designed to help local beauty and service-based businesses succeed. Through its programs, House of Bosses helps business owners increase client bookings, improve retention, and scale their businesses effectively.

Press Contact:

Aisling Powell

Founder, House of Bosses

Aisling@houseofbosses.com

www.houseofbosses.com