DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

House of Bosses Launches AI-Powered Marketing Solutions for Local Business Owners

ByEthan Lin

Nov 7, 2025

After spending over 20 years in the film, fashion, and beauty industries, Aisling Powell experienced firsthand how difficult it can be for skilled business owners to attract clients. “I thought being great at what I did would be enough to build a busy business; it wasn’t,” she shares. Despite building websites, running ads, and hiring social media managers, Aisling struggled to fill her diary, which led her to create House of Bosses, a platform combining mentorship, consultancy, and automation to help local entrepreneurs achieve consistent client bookings.

“Marketing is critical to your success, but many owners have never been taught how to do it properly,” Aisling explains. “House of Bosses equips business owners with the tools to run their marketing effortlessly and gain control of their visibility.”

House of Bosses Services:

  • The Business Fix: A quick consultancy to identify and fix what’s not working in your marketing strategy.
  • The Business Roadmap: A done-with-you mentorship program where Aisling helps business owners build their AI marketing team, which writes social posts, emails, and offline campaigns in their voice.
  • AI Automate: A done-for-you automation system to run marketing efforts in the background, including social media, emails, and lead generation.

Real Results:

  • Sheila from Coogan Bergin Clinic saw a 65% email open rate and generated 10 bookings overnight after implementing her AI-powered email strategy.
  • Ina from Birr, Co. Offaly, transitioned from renting a nail room to running a fully-booked salon and training academy within a year.

“Many talented business owners fail because their skills aren’t found,” says Aisling. “Marketing shouldn’t be the reason businesses fail. House of Bosses allows owners to focus on what they do best while automating their marketing processes.”

About House of Bosses

House of Bosses, founded by Aisling Powell, offers consultancy, mentorship, and AI-powered marketing systems designed to help local beauty and service-based businesses succeed. Through its programs, House of Bosses helps business owners increase client bookings, improve retention, and scale their businesses effectively.

Press Contact:

Aisling Powell
Founder, House of Bosses
Aisling@houseofbosses.com
www.houseofbosses.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Subtle Computing Develops Voice Isolation Models to Improve AI Understanding in Noisy Environments
Nov 7, 2025 Jolyen
Italian Political Consultant Says He Was Targeted With Paragon Spyware
Nov 7, 2025 Jolyen
Peloton Recalls 833,000 Bikes Over Seat Post Breakage Reports
Nov 7, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801