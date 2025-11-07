Flomary Türkiye Redefines Architectural Surfaces with Sustainable Innovation

Flomary Türkiye: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation in Architectural Surfaces

Flomary Türkiye is on a mission to revolutionize the Turkish design and construction landscape with its groundbreaking flexible stone veneer technology. As the regional arm of the global Flomary Group, the company combines natural stone aesthetics with cutting-edge material technology to create sustainable, lightweight surfaces for modern architecture and interior design.

At Flomary Türkiye, the aim is simple: make the beauty of natural stone more accessible, efficient, and responsible. By embracing innovative material technology, the brand is empowering architects, designers, and builders across Türkiye to push the boundaries of creativity while minimizing environmental impact. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and design flexibility, Flomary Türkiye is not just a product provider, it’s a partner in the creation of smarter, more sustainable spaces.

A New Era in Surface Innovation

For decades, the construction industry has been limited by the use of heavy, rigid materials that restrict design freedom and increase logistics costs. Traditional stone surfaces, while stunning in appearance, are often cumbersome to work with, leading to higher transportation expenses and extended installation times. Flomary Türkiye is changing this by introducing flexible stone veneers, a technology that delivers all the authentic beauty of natural stone with a fraction of the weight, waste, and installation time.

“Flexible stone veneer isn’t a trend; it’s the future of surface design,” says Md Rokonuzzaman Rifat, Brand & Strategy Lead at Flomary Türkiye. “Where innovation meets tradition, we are creating materials that not only elevate design but also reflect a deeper commitment to sustainability.”

Flomary Türkiye’s stone veneers offer a level of flexibility that enables architects and designers to work with previously impossible angles, curves, and expansive surfaces, transforming both interior and exterior design. These surfaces are not only lighter and more durable but also more eco-friendly, making them ideal for sustainable building projects across Türkiye.

Bridging European Design Sophistication with Asian Innovation

Flomary Türkiye’s positioning as a regional leader in surface innovation is built on its ability to bridge the gap between European design sophistication and Asian material ingenuity. As the Turkish arm of the Flomary Group, which is headquartered in Chengdu, China, Flomary Türkiye is uniquely positioned to combine cutting-edge material science with traditional craftsmanship.

“Our goal is to make natural beauty more accessible, efficient, and responsible, redefining how Türkiye builds and designs,” says Karcam Yapi, a representative of Flomary Türkiye. “We’re not just providing materials; we’re enabling a new design language built on sustainability, flexibility, and freedom.”

The introduction of flexible stone veneers is just the beginning. Flomary Türkiye is on track to set new standards in both construction and design, ensuring that the country’s architectural landscape remains at the forefront of sustainable innovation.

Innovation in Sustainability: Leading the Way Forward

While many surface material brands in Türkiye continue to rely on heavy and rigid materials, Flomary Türkiye’s innovative approach allows the company to lead the market with products that are as practical as they are beautiful. Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword at Flomary Türkiye, it’s a core principle. The flexibility of their stone veneers reduces material waste, minimizes transportation costs, and shortens installation time, contributing to a greener, more efficient construction process.

“At Flomary Türkiye, we’re not just concerned with the aesthetic appeal of our products, we’re also committed to environmental sustainability,” says Ersin Zülfükaroğlu, General Manager of the Flomary Türkiye team. “Every surface we produce is designed to meet the highest standards of durability, performance, and eco-responsibility.”

Flomary Türkiye’s products meet strict environmental and quality standards, ensuring they contribute to healthier, more energy-efficient buildings. As a result, they are helping to shape a future where architectural beauty and sustainability go hand in hand.

Shaping the Future of Turkish Architecture

As Flomary Türkiye continues to grow, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the construction and design industries in Türkiye. The brand is dedicated to making sustainable, lightweight surfaces the new standard for the country’s architectural projects, empowering designers, builders, and architects to create spaces that are not only visually stunning but also environmentally responsible.

“We are here to empower the next generation of architects and designers,” says Rifat. “At Flomary Türkiye, we offer the tools they need to push the boundaries of creativity and build the sustainable, innovative spaces of tomorrow.”

With its innovative materials and commitment to sustainability, Flomary Türkiye is poised to be a driving force in the country’s architectural evolution, inspiring the next wave of creative, eco-conscious design.

About Flomary Türkiye

Flomary Türkiye is the regional arm of Flomary Group, a global leader in architectural surface innovation. Headquartered in Chengdu, China, Flomary specializes in flexible stone veneer technology, offering lightweight, eco-friendly surfaces for both interior and exterior applications. Flomary Türkiye brings these innovative materials to the Turkish market, empowering architects and designers to create sustainable, beautiful spaces. With a focus on sustainability, performance, and design freedom, Flomary Türkiye is shaping the future of architecture in Türkiye.

Media Contact

Md Rokonuzzaman Rifat

Brand & Strategy Lead, Flomary Türkiye

Email: info@flomary.tr

Website

Instagram

WhatsApp