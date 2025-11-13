Toto Finance Debuts New Brand and Platform for Tokenization of Commodities and Real-World Assets

Toto Finance, formerly known as Tiamonds, today announced its transformation into a global platform for tokenized commodities, real-world assets, and digital trade infrastructure, marking a decisive expansion beyond diamonds toward the broader $30 trillion global commodities and trade markets.

As the pioneer of regulated real-world asset tokenization, Toto Finance is redefining how tangible assets — such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, oil, energy and in-ground reserves — are valued, verified, owned, traded, and financed. By merging institutional-grade compliance with blockchain efficiency, the company is building a trusted, transparent, and liquid environment for investors and institutions participating in the global commodities economy. Toto Finance is unlocking these markets through tokenization — creating transparent, borderless, and verifiable digital ownership for investors worldwide.

Through its Total Tokenization model, Toto Finance bridges traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure, enabling institutional-grade digital ownership and instant global settlement of physical assets. Investors gain the ability to trade, fractionalize, and transfer real-world value across jurisdictions with unprecedented speed, security, and transparency.

“We’re building the global infrastructure for Total Tokenization — powering the future of global trade, commodities, and real-world assets,” said Steven Gaertner, Director at Toto Finance. “By expanding beyond diamonds, we’re unlocking access to tokenized commodities, from gold and copper to in-ground oil reserves — creating new opportunities for investors and institutions worldwide.”

Founded in 2023 as Tiamonds, the company pioneered the world’s first tokenized diamond marketplace before evolving into Toto Finance — a global platform for commodities and real-world assets. With operations spanning the United States, Europe, and the MENA region, Toto Finance is structured as an enterprise with global market reach. Toto Finance’s rebrand marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of digital wealth infrastructure, where trust, compliance, and innovation converge to reshape the global movement of assets, commodities, and value.

To learn more about tokenizing assets or buy tokenized gold through Toto Finance, visit Totofinance.co

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, tax, or investment advice. Information may change and is not guaranteed to be accurate or complete. Digital assets, including tokenized real-world assets, involve risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always conduct independent research and consult professional advisors. This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties.

