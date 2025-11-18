Digital Beachhead Announces New CMMC Certification Support for DoD Contractors

Digital Beachhead Expands Services to Support DoD Contractors with CMMC Certification

Digital Beachhead, a Certified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is proud to announce its expanded role in helping Department of Defense (DoD) contractors navigate the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. Starting November 2025, all new DoD contract solicitations will require contractors to be CMMC-certified at a level appropriate to the sensitivity of the information they handle. As an Authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead is positioned to offer comprehensive consulting and assessment services to support contractors through this critical transition.

“We understand the importance of CMMC certification and are committed to providing our clients with the expertise they need to comply with the new DoD standards,” said Michael “Mike” Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. “As an Authorized C3PAO, we have the knowledge and resources to guide contractors through every stage of the CMMC certification process and ensure they meet the necessary cybersecurity standards.”

Recognized as the Best Cybersecurity Consulting Firm in the United States of 2025

In addition to its role in supporting DoD contractors with CMMC certification, Digital Beachhead is proud to announce that it has been named “ Best Cybersecurity Consulting Firm in the United States of 2025” . This prestigious award has been announced and is now live on BestofBestReview.com, a renowned authority in the cybersecurity industry.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality cybersecurity consulting services,” said Crandall. “Being recognized as the best in our field is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to help them navigate today’s cybersecurity challenges.”

Understanding the CMMC Requirements

The CMMC is a framework designed to ensure that DoD contractors implement appropriate cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive information. The certification is structured into five levels, each of which specifies the required cybersecurity practices for contractors, depending on the level of information they handle. These requirements are part of the DoD’s efforts to enhance cybersecurity across its entire supply chain and reduce the risk of cyberattacks that could compromise national security.

Starting in November 2025, all new DoD solicitations will include CMMC certification as part of the eligibility requirements, making compliance essential for all contractors seeking to secure new contracts. Digital Beachhead’s consulting services are designed to help organizations assess their current cybersecurity posture, implement the necessary improvements, and successfully obtain the appropriate CMMC certification.

“Digital Beachhead is here to help defense contractors meet the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Crandall. “The path to cybersecurity begins with a conversation, so let’s talk soon. Together, we’ll ensure you’re prepared for the upcoming CMMC certification deadlines.”

Digital Beachhead: Authorized C3PAO for CMMC Certification

As one of fewer than 100 organizations selected as an Authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), Digital Beachhead is uniquely positioned to support DoD contractors through every phase of the CMMC certification process. The company’s extensive experience, having supported the Department of Defense and other federal agencies for over 30 years, makes it a trusted partner for organizations that need to meet the stringent cybersecurity requirements of the CMMC.

“Being an Authorized C3PAO is a critical distinction for Digital Beachhead,” explained Crandall. “This authorization enables us to conduct official assessments for CMMC certification, providing our clients with the confidence that they are compliant with DoD standards and are positioned to win new contracts.”

Digital Beachhead’s team of experts offers tailored solutions, ensuring that contractors are ready for certification at the appropriate level. From initial cybersecurity risk assessments to the implementation of defense-in-depth strategies, Digital Beachhead provides comprehensive support to ensure successful certification outcomes.

Recognized Excellence in Cybersecurity Consulting

In addition to its CMMC certification expertise, Digital Beachhead has earned recognition for its outstanding contributions to the cybersecurity industry. Recently named a Comcast RISE awardee for 2024, the company was also recognized by M&A Magazine as the Most Trusted Cybersecurity Consulting Firm for 2025. These accolades reflect the company’s dedication to providing exceptional cybersecurity services to small and medium-sized businesses.

“Our goal is to make high-quality, Fortune 500-level cybersecurity accessible to organizations of all sizes,” said Crandall. “With over three decades of experience supporting the Department of Defense, we are committed to helping our clients build secure and resilient cybersecurity frameworks.”

A Commitment to Client Success and Cybersecurity Excellence

Digital Beachhead’s approach to cybersecurity goes beyond technical solutions. The company emphasizes building strong, collaborative relationships with clients, ensuring that their unique needs are understood and addressed. The team’s customer-first philosophy has earned the trust of businesses across various sectors, and its tailored solutions have consistently delivered exceptional results.

“By establishing a strong rapport with our clients, we’re able to provide the right services at the right time, ensuring that they are fully prepared for the cybersecurity challenges of today and the future,” said Crandall. “We pride ourselves on providing high-quality, reliable services that help our clients thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

About Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead Inc. is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing comprehensive cybersecurity and consulting services. Specializing in CMMC certification, DFARS NIST 800-171 compliance, penetration testing, and risk management, the company has supported the Department of Defense and federal agencies for over 30 years. As an Authorized C3PAO, Digital Beachhead is among the select organizations authorized to perform CMMC assessments, helping defense contractors comply with the DoD’s cybersecurity requirements. Digital Beachhead offers tailored solutions to ensure organizations can meet these standards and secure new DoD contracts.

For more information, visit Digital Beachhead .

Media Contact:

Michael “Mike” Crandall, CEO

Email: info@digitalbeachhead.com

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube