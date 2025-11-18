Outdoor Gym Equipment Supplier, Fresh Air Fitness, Celebrates Its 18th Year Of Service

Fresh Air Fitness, an award-winning outdoor gym equipment provider which has served schools, parks, recreation grounds, and more, has announced the celebration of 18 years since they first opened their doors in 2007. In that time, they have completed more than 4500 installations of equipment that’s all designed and built in the UK, and look back over the ways the business has evolved in the years since its founding.

The journey has been full of milestones and important achievements for the team at Fresh Air Fitness. This includes the launch of their Big Rig, a large piece of equipment that combines multiple individual workout stations. As such, it can provide full-body training sessions for several people at once. The Big Rig went on to win the 2020 Surrey Health Best Business Innovation award and has since evolved even further, offering more user stations and workout options while remaining at the same price as before.

It’s not just the equipment from Fresh Air Fitness that has evolved, either, but also the very way that they operate and serve their clients. From the early days of selling and installing equipment, they have transitioned towards an end-to-end service as a turnkey solution provider. They work with clients, supporting them through all of their needs, including consultation, site surveys, surfacing solutions, groundworks, landscaping, and ongoing care, using their experience of the outdoor gym industry to ensure that users have the safest and most effective workout environments.

Fresh Air Fitness has taken the opportunity of their anniversary to assure clients and potential future partners that they are the market experts in outdoor gym equipment. 100% focused on the manufacture and installation of innovative outdoor fitness equipment, it is their primary focus, and they bring the most experience with a wide array of projects, including equipment for rooftops, cruise liners, and more. What’s more, all of their projects have been delivered on budget, ensuring the clients don’t have to worry about skyrocketing costs when working with them.

As they celebrate their 18th year of operations, the team at Fresh Air Fitness looks forward to the future growth, challenges, and partnerships that will come as they continue to provide the highest tier of outdoor gym equipment to all kinds of clients. They welcome any and all to take a closer look at what they offer and to get in touch if they need experienced, expert advice.

